Terrace SAR rescues injured biker from Terrace Mountain

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) team located and air lifted an injured mountain biker from Terrace Mountain after an accident on Thursday (Sept. 9) afternoon.

The biker sustained several injuries and was transported to the hospital by a helicopter.

The biker has his cellphone with him and texted Emergency Services and SAR team was dispatched after a call from the Terrace Fire Department a little before 2 p.m.

Since the incident occurred on a rough terrain along the back end of a trail on Terrace Mountain, the SAR used a Human External Transport System (HETS) program which involved using a long-line rescue rope under the helicopter. The crew got the injured person onto a spinal board and air-lifted them out.

Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Terrace Standard