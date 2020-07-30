In terms of revenue, the Indonesia subsea cable market was valued at US$ 81.2 Million in 2019

and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13. 5% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 220. 5 Million by 2027. The subsea cables, especially fiber optic cables, have been playing a vital role in catering to the increasing connectivity demand.

These undersea cables significantly contribute to broadband connectivity and serve the bandwidth demand across all the sectors for various operations.



Presently, there is massive demand for a highly secure and reliable internet infrastructure to support high-bandwidth applications and trends of the modern world-cloud data centers and software-defined networking (SDN). Moreover, the exponential rise in the Datacenter Interconnect (DCI), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Big Data, and IoT also boost the demand for robust intercontinental cable infrastructure.



In January 2018, BPH Migas announced that the government was preparing to auction three gas pipeline projects. More such developments in the energy sector are expected to continue to boost the demand for subsea cable market in Indonesia during the forecast period.



The Indonesia subsea cable market is segmented into service, application, and geography.Based on service, the market is segmented into installation, and maintenance and upgrade service.



In 2019, the installation segment held a larger share of the market in Indonesia.Based on application, the Indonesia subsea cable market is segmented into communications and energy & power.



The communications segment held a larger share in 2019, and it is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period as well.



PGASCOM, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom Indonesia), PT XL AxiataTbk, PT Nap Info Lintas Nusa, PT Mora Telematika Indonesia (Moratelindo), PT Len Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Trident Subsea Cable, PT Indosat Tbk (INDOSAT Ooredoo), PT.Ketrosden Triasmitra, PT.



Bina Nusantara Perkasa, Optic Marine Group, PT.Sarana Global Indonesia (SGI), PT.



Limin Marine & Offshore, and PT Telkom Infra are among the key players that were profiled during Indonesia subsea cable market study.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Indonesia Subsea Cable Market



On 15 March 2020, the Indonesian Government urged people to work from home as well as practice social distancing.Since then, several day-to-day activities from working to schooling have shifted online.



The telecom network providers in Indonesia recorded growth in internet traffic as well as data communications after the Government’s instruction to stay at home.



Overall size of the subsea cable market has been derived in accordance with primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the subsea cable market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the subsea cable market.

