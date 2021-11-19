In terms of franchise value, it’s no contest between the KC Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ visit to Kansas City this weekend offers a reminder of the distance between the organizations.

Not so much geographically — it’s a relatively easy drive, by middle America standards, and plenty of Cowboys fans will be in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday just as thousands of Chiefs fans made the trek to Texas when the Chiefs played the Cowboys there in 2017.

No, the Cowboys lap the Chiefs — and nearly every other professional sports franchise in the world — in terms of monetary value.

According to a May report in Forbes, the Cowboys remain the planet’s most valuable sports franchise, with an estimated valuation of $5.7 billion. Next is baseball’s New York Yankees at $5.25 billion. Rounding out the top five: the NBA’s New York Knicks and European soccer’s Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Chiefs are tied for 43rd with an estimated value of $2.5 billion. That represents a 63% increase over the past five years. Others at 43 include the NBA’s Houston Rockets and French soccer power Paris Saint Germain.

Two recent Super Bowl appearances and a championship injected new life into the Chiefs’ valuation. The Cowboys haven’t even played in a conference championship game since 1995.

But the star of Dallas is a powerful image, AT&T Stadium is a palace and billionaire Jerry Jones, a co-captain on Arkansas’ 1964 football team, is one of the most recognizable owners in sports. Just think how much more the franchise might be worth with more success over the past few decades.

Now that we’ve established the fact that the Cowboys hold an advantage over every other NFL team in terms of branding, here’s who has the edge on the field in Sunday’s game.

When the Chiefs pass

It doesn’t get much better for the passing game than last week. Patrick Mahomes threw for 406 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Yes, the Raiders dropped possible picks, and one of the Chiefs’ touchdowns came on a spectacular grab by running back Darrel Williams. But Mahomes and the Chiefs were due for a little reversal of fortune. He found Williams nine times for 101 yards last Sunday against the Raiders. Bet the Cowboys will keep a closer eye on the Chiefs’ latest weapon.

Story continues

Edge: Chiefs

When the Chiefs run

The numbers don’t reflect a dominant running game, but the Chiefs have gotten effective play from the running back position in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Williams, Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon have provided some productive carries, catches and pass protection. The Chiefs got their first run of at least 20 yards from a running back from Williams last week. The Cowboys have been solid against the run, ranking ninth, although the Broncos gashed them for 190 yards two weeks ago.

Edge: Chiefs

When the Cowboys pass

After a tough outing against the Broncos, Dak Prescott was at his best in a 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. He completed 77% of his pass attempts for 296 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters. On paper, he should torch a Chiefs defense that ranks 23rd against the pass. But that rating has steadily improved in recent weeks thanks in large part to the stellar play of corners Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed. Can the Chiefs generate enough pass rush to bother Prescott on Sunday?

Edge: Cowboys

When the Cowboys run

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are a solid 1-2 punch who have combined for 1,108 yards, eight touchdowns (Elliott has seven) and 49 receptions. This is another area in which the Chiefs have improved during their three game winning streak: They’ve been holding opposing rushers to an average of 81 yards per game. The Cowboys’ superb left tackle, Tyron Smith, was sidelined for the Denver game and the Cowboys missed him. Dallas tops Pro Football Focus’ offensive line rankings; the Chiefs are second.

Edge: Cowboys

Coaching/special teams/intangibles

Mike McCarthy returns to the area where he attended college. He was a two-time all-conference tight end at Baker and started his coaching career at Fort Hays State. Now in his second year with Dallas after winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay, McCarthy has the Cowboys trending in the right direction.

Back from the COVID-19 list this week is Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein, the former Missouri Western star. The difference in this one could be Arrowhead. There will be plenty of Cowboys fans in attendance, but crowd noise could be an issue for Dallas.

Edge: Chiefs