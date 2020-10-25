Terms agreed upon with NDA not honoured, UDF informally talking to us: PC Thomas

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 25 (ANI): Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) chief PC Thomas on Sunday said that the terms that were agreed upon for their joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have not been fulfilled and party members object to continuing in this situation. He said the UDF was informally talking to their party.

"As NDA partners there were some terms that were to be executed within a due time. It was documented in October 2018. It has been 2 years but those things haven't come into effect. There are objections within the party to continue like this," Thomas told ANI.

"In Kerala, people whom we represent are against NDA. Today there is a meeting of party secretariat committee. We may not take a final decision but we may have to discuss matters that are going on and on which we have to take a stand," he added.

He also attacked the central government for bringing the farm laws.

Thomas went on to criticise the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

"LDF has lost its face in many ways. There are a lot of corruption cases. This gold deal and Life Mission. Life Mission is a good mission. But foreign aid of Rs 20 crore from UAE. But they themselves now admitted Rs 9 crores has been given as commission," he said.

The Kerala Congress (PC Thomas faction) leader further said that the United Democratic Front (UDF) have been talking to his party.

"Many leaders of the UDF were informally talking to our leaders and that has developed some stage plans. UDF has felt a talk can be conducted with our party," he said.

Thomas had represented the Muvattupuzha constituency in the Lok Sabha for six terms from 1989 to 2009.

Son of the first Opposition leader of Kerala PT Chacko, he had served as the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice from 2003 to 2004 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. (ANI)



