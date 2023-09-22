Termite control could cost Centre Wellington $1.4 million over five years

CENTRE WELLINGTON ‒ The cost of termite removal could come with a higher price tag than anticipated.

One of two applications received during the selection process, staff are recommending that the municipality go with Termite Research Services Inc. for termite management services in a new report coming to council on Monday.

According to the report, staff anticipates the project will cost approximately $1.4 million over a five-year agreement.

Based on the latest data available, this cost increase will require using the $200,000 of capital funding available, as well as an annual tax increase of 1.4 per cent.

In previous discussions, staff estimated the potential costs were in the vicinity of $1,031,655 and would require the use of existing capital dollars and at least a one per cent tax increase to support the program.

The township first tried to address their termite problem in the fall of 2022 but for undisclosed reasons, an agreement could not be reached between the township and pest control company, and no action was taken.

A 2021 survey of neighbourhoods in Fergus and Elora determined there were 259 properties with active termite activity and a further 219 at risk of infestation.

Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.

