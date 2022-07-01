‘The Terminal List’ Cast & Character Guide (Photos)

Amazon Prime Video’s psychological thriller action series featuring Chris Pratt as Navy Seal Lieutenant James Reece hits the streaming service July 1. Following an ambush to his platoon, Reece’s mental state causes him to question reality. Based on a novel by Jack Carr of the same name, the series dives into Reece’s past as he deals with its consequences in the present.

If you’re wondering where you recognize some familiar faces in “The Terminal List,” check out our cast and character guide below.