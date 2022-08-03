When was the term ‘striker’ first used to describe a football forward?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Guardian sport
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bobby Charlton
    Bobby Charlton
    English association football player and manager (born 1937)
  • Denis Law
    Scottish footballer

“Growing up as a boy football supporter in the 1960s, I cannot remember coming across the term striker. Can anyone identify when or where this description of a goalscorer was first used?” asks Simon Warner.

It’s a good time for the question, with Erling Haaland and Darwin Núñez joining the Premier League this summer. Let’s start with the relevant part of the definition in the Collins online dictionary

An attacking player, esp one who generally positions himself or herself near the opponent’s goal in the hope of scoring

The position has been around since football began, but it seems – both anecdotally and through trawling the newspaper archives – that it didn’t really become commonplace until the 1970s.

Related: Mind the gigantic gap: huge points differences between top and bottom | The Knowledge

“The term ‘striker’ was certainly in use by 1972,” writes David Warriston. “Jimmy Bone, a man of many clubs including spells at Norwich and Sheffield United, was then plying his trade at Partick Thistle whilst also working as a coalminer in his local pit. A news article at the time of the 1972 miners’ strike called him: ‘The striker on strike.’”

Sam Gee has another example from a similar period, involving a man who was the epitome of a striker. “In my dog-eared copy of Matt Busby’s memoir Soccer at the Top, published 1973, he writes of Denis Law, and his hesitation before signing him: ‘We did not seem in urgent need of a ‘striker’ (to use the with-it expression) ...’ The quotes around ‘striker’ are in the text. The use of ‘with-it’ also suggests it was a relatively new usage.”

Sam, Gus Cooper and Justin Hopkins all remembered a different type of Striker: the slightly naff alternative to Subbuteo. This tribute to Striker suggests the first set was produced in the early 1970s, though Justin Hopkins thinks he was playing it in 1970.

The tabletop football game, Striker.
The tabletop football game, Striker. Photograph: Marc Tielemans/Alamy

Either way it ties in with the feeling that the term was popularised during that decade. Popularised, but not invented. The first relevant reference we can find anywhere is in the Times report of England 2-3 Sweden from October 1959, which includes the observation that Bobby Charlton’s “real forte is as a striker in the forward areas”.

Most of the early usage of “striker” is ambiguous – it can be read as a reference to a goalscorer or a forward player who put his laces through the ball; who literally struck it. A couple of weeks after the Sweden game, Charlton was described in the Times as a “striker and taker of goals in the forward areas”.

The first example in the Guardian archive comes from Eric Todd’s match report of Leyton Orient v Leeds in November 1961. “Goals just would not come. For this the splendid Leyton defence was responsible as much as the Leeds’ forwards’ pathetic overeagerness. [Don] Revie himself distributed the ball as carefully as he did when he was the kingpin of Manchester City’s attack a few years back, but he is not the answer to the major problem. The side needs a striker not a stroker of the ball, and until one is obtained, the tremendous potential of such as Bremner and Hawksby will languish.”

The meaning evolved quickly, and by 1963 Todd was drawing a clear distinction between a forward and a striker. He described Manchester United’s Law as “most effective as a striker, more dangerous as a destroyer than a creator”.

The term was used occasionally throughout the 1960s before becoming an established part of the lexicon during the following decade. In 1970, David Lacey praised the Leeds striker Mick Jones, saying he had “become perfectly cast in the mould of the modern striker, operating skilfully in the tightest of spaces and a lethal finisher given the slightest opportunity near goal”.

Scoring at the old and new Wembley

“Have any players scored at the old and new Wembley stadium? If so, who was the first?” asks Masai Graham.

Ryan Wilson/Giggs in action for England Schoolboys.
Ryan Wilson/Giggs in action for England Schoolboys. Photograph: Action Images/Reuters

Let’s start with a Love Island legend. “A certain Michael Owen scored in the third-last international match at the old Wembley (a 1-1 draw with Brazil in 2000) and again in the second international game at the new Wembley (a 3-0 win against Israel in the Euro 2008 qualifiers),” writes Alec Cochrane.

Owen’s goal against Israel came on 8 September 2007, but there are at least two players who can beat that. “Ryan Giggs scored for Manchester United against Chelsea in the 2007 Community Shield at the new Wembley stadium,” writes Paul Weir. “I don’t think he scored for United at the old Wembley, but he did score a penalty for England Schoolboys against Belgium in 1989.”

That goal, on 5 August 2007, still doesn’t make Giggs the first. “Mark Bright scored the winner for Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby FA Cup semi-final in 1993,” writes Jamie Woods. “He then scored the opening goal in the first match with fans at the new stadium, playing for a Geoff Thomas Foundation Charity XI against the Wembley Sponsors Allstars to raise money for leukaemia research.”

That match was on 17 March, which means he beats Giggs by 141 days.

Mind the gigantic gap (2)

Last week looked we looked at the biggest margins between top and bottom, with the 95-point gap between Barry Town and Cemaes Ynys Mon in the 1997-98 League of Wales our best effort.

This week, the gaps are getting bigger. “Darlington won the Northern League in 2013 with the triple ton – 100+ goals (145), 100+ GD (+110), and 100+ points (122 points),” writes Michael St John-McAlister. “Norton and Stockton Ancients finished bottom with 25 points, a difference of 97 points.”

Several of you wrote in to point to the 2018-19 Scottish Highland League, where the hapless Fort William managed to finish with -7 points, 100 behind the champions Cove Rangers on 93.

But James Bolton tops the lot with his suggestion, the 2003-04 Combined Counties League: “Having formed in 2002 but failing to get promotion on 2002-03, AFC Wimbledon took no chances in 2003/04, winning 42 and drawing four to win the league comfortably. Cove finished 104 points behind.”

Knowledge archive

“Noticing Stephen Shepherd’s story last week about half of Gillingham’s side not making the Orient game due to traffic, are there any other infamous cases of a side not arriving on time for the game?” asked Kevin Meadowcroft in October 2011.

One answer here from Rob Davies: “This story does not concern a team but rather an individual, Ishmael Demontagnac, who during the festive programme of 2005-06 stayed in bed for Walsall’s trip to Bristol City on 2 January 2006, instead of getting the team bus. Apparently he thought there was no game that day and that it was his day off. Walsall lost 3- 0.”

Interactive

Can you help?

“Is Sarina Wiegman the first manager to win consecutive major tournaments with different international teams,” asks George Jones.

“I noticed that the England Women’s team’s starting lineup wore a near-perfect set of 1-11 shirt numbers, with only Fran Kirby wearing 14 as the player out of sequence. When was the last time a team played a major final wearing 1 to 11?” asks Ben.

“I am curious whether the England starting XI in the Euro 2022 final together combine for the fewest number of syllables accrued by a team in a major international final. There seem to be an unusually high number of one syllable surnames and I wonder if their surnames combine for the lowest syllable total ever,” muses Daniel Craig.

“Bodø/Glimt beat Linfield 8-0 in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier last week, having lost 1-0 in Belfast. Is this the biggest ever win in European competition by a team who lost one of the legs,” asks Karl Reilly.

Mail us your questions or tweet @TheKnowledge_GU.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass