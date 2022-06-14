Term limits bringing a new Miami-Dade County Commission in 2022. Who’s on the ballot?

Douglas Hanks
·6 min read

The August elections will complete the political house-clearing that Miami-Dade County voters approved in 2012 for the county commission, with five incumbents forced to exit and a slate of newcomers and veteran office-holders campaigning to replace them.

“There aren’t many meetings left for us old-timers up here,” Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz, in office since 2002, said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Nineteen candidates qualified for spots on the ballot for five races to fill commission seats, with only one incumbent running. For the sixth seat, former Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg won automatically as the only candidate to file to replace Sally Heyman who has spent 20 years as the District 4 commissioner representing coastal areas.

All candidates on the ballot compete in the non-partisan Aug. 23 election, with the top two finishers in each race advancing to a November run-off on Election Day if no contender takes more than 50% of the vote.

While Miami-Dade voters approved a two-term cap in the 2012 referendum, the rules didn’t apply to years in office before the charter amendment was adopted. Commission terms last for four years.

That meant commissioners on the board in 2012 could win two more consecutive terms before having to leave. Miami-Dade holds commission elections every two years, staggering between odd- and even-numbered districts.

In 2020, five commissioners in odd-numbered districts were forced out by term limits. This year, five veterans from even-numbered districts must go.

The churn will be significant: In 2020, the average tenure for a Miami-Dade commissioner was 14 years. Now it’s about 9 years. Once the winners of the 2022 elections take office on Nov. 22, the average tenure will shrink to just one-and-a-half years.

Candidates had until noon Tuesday to file their final candidacy papers, pay the $360 Miami-Dade charges for a ballot slot, and qualify for the August elections. Here’s a look at the races:

District 2: Held by Jean Monestime, in office since 2010

The race to succeed Monestime has also brought out the largest number of candidates, with six contenders to represent a district that includes the northern end of Miami and municipalities north of the city, including North Miami and North Miami Beach.

Monestime’s time on the North Miami city council propelled him to the county commission, and the 2022 race includes North Miami’s current mayor, Philippe Bien-Aime, and a former mayor who left office in 2005, Josaphat Joe Celestin. Bien-Aime’s term as mayor ends next year, but he resigned effective in November to comply with Florida’s resign-to-run rule.

Though she finished fifth countywide in her 2020 run for county mayor, candidate Monique Nicole Barley-Mayo had a stronger showing in District 2, where she finished third ahead of two sitting county commissioners in the race. She’s owns a business consulting company and is the daughter of former state Representative Roy Hardemon.

Wallace Aristide hopes to make the jump from public education to elected office, having served as principal of Miami Northwestern Senior High. William Clark is running after a career in county government as a paramedic, and now oversees a youth mentoring program.

Candidate Marleine Bastien runs the non-profit social services charity, Family Action Network Movement, she founded in the 1990s as Haitian Women of Miami. Monestime is the only Haitian American elected to the County Commission, and Bastien joins Bien-Aime, Celestin, and Aristide as Haitian Americans running to succeed him.

Wallace Aristide, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Wallace Aristide, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Marleine Bastien, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Marleine Bastien, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Josaphat Celestin, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Josaphat Celestin, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
William Clark, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
William Clark, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Monique Nicole Barley-Mayo, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2
Monique Nicole Barley-Mayo, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 2

District 6: Held by Rebeca Sosa, in office since 2001

A stretch of communities between Hialeah and Glenvar Heights offer the latest test of Donald Trump’s political influence, with the former president endorsing one of the four candidates in the race to succeed Sosa.

On May 5, the ex-president announced his backing of Kevin Marino Cabrera, a lobbyist and campaign consultant who was part of Trump’s successful 2020 Florida campaign. He’s running under a “Dade First” slogan, and is married to Florida Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, a fellow Republican whose state district overlaps with Sosa’s.

Trump easily carried the Republican-leaning district in 2020, beating Joe Biden there by 20 points. The one Democrat in the non-partisan race, Victor Vazquez, is a retired Miami Dade College history professor and sitting member of the Miami Springs city council.

Candidate Dariel Fernandez holds an elected seat on Miami-Dade’s Republican Central Committee, and owns an online business marketing company.

Sosa is backing another fellow Republican in the non-partisan contest: Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr., a lawyer who resigned his seat effective in November. His first term on the commission was set to expire in 2023.

Kevine Marino Cabrera, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Kevine Marino Cabrera, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Dariel Fernandez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Dariel Fernandez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Jorge Fors Jr., Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Jorge Fors Jr., Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Victor Vazquez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6
Victor Vazquez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 6

District 8: Held by Danielle Cohen Higgins, in office since late 2020

The one incumbent commissioner on the ballot this year still faces her first election. Danielle Cohen Higgins, a lawyer, was appointed to the open District 8 seat by county commissioners in late 2020 to fill a vacancy left when Daniella Levine Cava was elected mayor.

Levine Cava is backing Cohen Higgins, who faces two opponents on the August ballot to represent a South Miami-Dade district that includes the municipalities of Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay and parts of Homestead.

Karen Patricia Baez-Wallis was until recently director of the emergency room at the Jackson South Medical Center, an expansion hospital serving South Miami-Dade in the county-funded Jackson hospital system. Baez-Wallis said she resigned her post to run for the District 8 seat.

Alicia Arellano has helped organize her South Miami-Dade neighborhood of Valencia Acres on traffic and development issues before the county, and coaches youth swimming as well.

Alicia Arellano, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 8
Alicia Arellano, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 8
Karen Patricia Baez-Wallis, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 8.
Karen Patricia Baez-Wallis, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 8.
Danielle Cohen Higgins, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 8.
Danielle Cohen Higgins, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 8.

District 10: Held by Javier Souto, in office since 1993

Anthony Rodriguez, a Republican Florida representative representing the 118th District since 2018, is trying to make the switch from state to county elected office.

Candidate Martha Bueno, who helped found an online vitamin company, has been a critic of Souto, particularly on his failed effort to pursue turning the neighborhood of Westchester into its own city. All residents in District 10 rely on the county government for all municipal services, with no cities inside its boundaries.

After a career in federal law enforcement, Susan Khoury also is running for county commission after advocating on some county issues, including establishing Miami-Dade’s new oversight board for police. She recently won $500,000 in damages in a lawsuit she filed claiming misconduct by a county school police officer.

Julio Sanchez was the latest in filing, submitting his papers on Monday. He lists his occupation as partner at an information-technology company in the Miami area.

Martha Bueno, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 10
Martha Bueno, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 10
Susan Khoury, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 10
Susan Khoury, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 10
Anthony Rodriguez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 10
Anthony Rodriguez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 10

District 12: Held by Jose “Pepe” Diaz, in office since 2002

After scrapping with Diaz over expansion plans, Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez is running to succeed him in District 12. The two have sparred over Doral annexation efforts Diaz opposed in favor of allowing the land to go to Sweetwater, where Diaz may run for mayor again once off the commission.

The other candidate is Sophia Lacayo, a former Sweetwater commissioner who had to gave up her seat in 2020 when she pleaded guilty to perjury for falsely saying she lived in the city.

Juan Carlos Bermudez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 12.
Juan Carlos Bermudez, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 12.
Sophia Lacayo, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 12.
Sophia Lacayo, Miami-Dade County Commission candidate for District 12.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada Soccer announces roster for upcoming women's international window

    Canada Soccer has named its women's squad for the beginning of the upcoming June international window. Head coach Bev Priestman’s roster features 28 players, including 21 Olympic champions from last summer's Tokyo Games. The window opens with a match against South Korea on June 26 at Toronto's BMO Field. Star striker Christine Sinclair will again serve as Canada's captain. She enters the match against the South Koreans with a record 188 international goals. Kadeisha Buchanan, who recently won a

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Caleb Houstan helped Scottie Barnes acclimate to Toronto

    Canadian prospect Caleb Houstan details his history with Scottie Barnes, how he would fit with the Raptors' vision and what he's learned about NBA draft workouts over the past few weeks.

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu