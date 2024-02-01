Teri Hatcher splits with dating apps after Hinge found her account 'too good to be true'

"Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher said she is "definitely done with the dating apps" after her experience with Hinge. (Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)

"Desperate Housewives" star Teri Hatcher is breaking up with dating apps after one platform suspected the actor of impersonating herself.

The Emmy-nominated actor revealed in a recent episode of HSN's "Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone" that she turned to dating app Hinge to meet new people. However, after signing up, she claims she was swiftly booted off the platform as a potential "catfish" — someone who uses an identity other than their own to entice another person into a relationship.

"Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher," she said.

Hatcher, also known for the TV series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," said she filed a complaint to Hinge about the lockout and requested a refund. The Hinge team apologized, but she has since gotten over finding love on the apps.

"We're so sorry, Teri! Some people thought you were too good to be true," Hinge said in a December 2021 X response to the actor, before referencing her brief stint on "Seinfeld." "Shoot us an email ... with the subject line 'Jerry Missed Out' and we’ll make this right!"

As part of its efforts to keep its users safe and minimize catfishing, Hinge implemented "Selfie Verification" in 2022. "Selfie Verification" prompts users to prove they're the real deal with a video selfie that matches their face to the one in their profile photos.

During the "Getting Grilled" conversation, Stone seemingly alluded to the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya, but Hatcher said that didn't work for her either.

Instead of swiping through potential matches, Hatcher wants to take a more organic approach to starting a relationship.

"I feel like if there's any way I’ll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's gonna have to be," she said.

Hatcher, 59, has been married twice. From 1988 to 1989, she was married to "Deadly Prey" actor Marcus Leithold. In 1994, she married "The Closer" actor Jon Tenney. They divorced in 2003. Hatcher shares 26-year-old daughter Emerson with Tenney.

Teri Hatcher, right, and daughter Emerson Tenney attend a 2013 premiere in L.A. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)

Even without a significant other or dating apps, Hatcher said, she's "happy."

She continued: "I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. It's fine: I don’t need a man. I have a cat."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.