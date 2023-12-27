Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters Look All Grown-Up in Full Faces of Glam and Festive Party Outfits

The Bravo star shares Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with her ex-husband Joe Giudice

Milania Giudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice's daughters (from left to right) Gabriella, Gia, Milania and Audriana wear festive holiday looks

Teresa Giudice’s daughters are all grown-up and showing off their personal styles!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and cookbook author celebrated Christmas with her four children, Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17 and Audriana, 14, all of whom dressed up in chic holiday looks just like their glamorous mom.

Each of the sisters decked themselves out in festive fashion, as seen in photos shared by Milania on social media earlier this week.

Milania Giudice/Instagram (Left to right) Gabriella Giudice, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice pose for Christmas photo

Related: Teresa Giudice Enjoys the Holidays with Her Blended Family in Sweet Christmas Photo: 'Nothing but Love'

Gabriella went for a mostly all-black look featuring faux leather pants like her older sister Gia, who teamed her pair with a checkered sweater and heeled boots.

The youngest of the two twinned in red, with Milania opting for a bold bodycon dress and Audriana outfitted in an off-the-shoulder top and a black maxi skirt.

They all wore full faces of glam and a variety of red lipstick shades.

As seen in a TikTok video filmed by Milania, the sisters also wore festive looks on Christmas Day.

Related: Teresa Giudice's 4 Daughters: All About Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana

The Giudices celebrated yet another Christmas as a blended family with Teresa’s husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas (who she wed in August 2022), and his two sons, Louie Jr., 20, and Nicholas, 22.

The family of eight shot Christmas-themed family photos, later shared to Instagram, for which the boys and the girls wore matching 'fits.

Teresa, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana threw on luxurious-looking white pajamas with feathered hems, which appear to be from their joint collection with Shein. Ruelas and his brood kept things casual in white tee shirts and red pajamas pants.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Giudice opened up to PEOPLE about the love within their household and the special dynamic between Ruelas and her girls, as well as the bond between their children.

Story continues

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," she said. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."

Related: Teresa Giudice Shares Ways Her Daughters Show They'll 'Always Take Care' of Stepdad Luis Ruelas

Fans of RHONJ have watched Gia, Gabriella Milania and Audriana grow up on-screen. While they’re each pursuing their own paths, they’re often seen catching their fans up on social media.

Gia is a recent graduate from Rutgers University, where she studied criminal justice while Gabriella is currently attending University of Michigan. Milania is a senior in high school and shares glimpses of her Jersey life on TikTok with mini vlogs and get-ready-with-me videos while Audriana is a competitive dancer.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.