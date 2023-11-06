Teresa Giudice Teases 'Redemption' and 'Receipts' to Come on New Season of “RHONJ”: 'I Hate Liars'

"I did go through a lot of stress this season, which you guys will see," Teresa Giudice teased of what's to come on the upcoming season of the Bravo hit

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Teresa Giudice at BravoCon 2023

Teresa Giudice is bringing the tea on the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star teased what’s to come on season 14 while appearing on the Housewife2Housewife: Day One Diva panel at BravoCon 2023. When asked by a fan what her “peak” of the upcoming season is. Giudice, 51, responded: "Showing a lot of receipts."

“I’m all about receipts and [being] black and white,” she explained. “I hate liars and we’ve got a lot of those on the shows. Yeah, a lot of liars.”

In answering the same question, Giudice couldn’t give a particular “pit” of season 14.

“I don’t really have a pit, I feel like there’s gonna be redemption this season,” she shared. “Finally. I did go through a lot of stress this season, which you guys will see, but I’m still waiting for my 'fun' season, so that’s what I’m looking for.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga in 2019.

Giudice’s comment comes amid a years-long feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. ears of misunderstandings plus business dealings between Louie and Joe had put a strain on their relationship, but things only got worse throughout season 13 when attempts were made to repair it.

Last season focused heavily on the family divide, which ultimately saw Joe and Melissa refuse to attend Giudice's wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas after it was revealed she and Louie, 48, had met with Joe behind Melissa's back to tell Joe about cheating rumors they'd heard involving Melissa. (Melissa has vehemently denied the "baseless" allegations.)

While attending the convention in Las Vegas, Melissa, 44, also commented on the season 14 drama, saying this season was very different because the in-laws are no longer speaking.

"It's very different from last season... because there's not a lot of communication so I think it’s different and better,” she said.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV; Jeff Kravitz/Getty for MTV From left: Joe and Melissa Gorga, and Louie Ruelas and Teresa Giudice

"I think the fans will feel refreshed as well. I mean, weren’t you sick of it?" Gorga asked the crowd, who erupted into cheers. "It’s so much to describe right now but I think everyone knows where we're at. Everyone's reading it. I think it's, like I said, we're at a place of peace. I think everyone needs a minute. Everyone needs a break and there's just a period on it right now."

Earlier in the weekend, Andy Cohen teased what’s to come for the two.

“They're not even pretending. I mean, they just hate each other," he told the BravoCon crowd of Melissa and Giudice, "So it's like once that’s out the door, it actually kind of takes the energy out of the whole thing and then you can move on and tell other stories, which is what is happening this season."

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



