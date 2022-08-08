Teresa Giudice Shouts Out 'Chosen Family' in Speech at Her Wedding That Joe and Melissa Gorga Skipped

Teresa Giudice is grateful for her "chosen family" after her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, skipped her wedding over the weekend.

After The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, married Luis "Louie" Ruelas Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the couple gave a toast to thank their guests for attending their special day.

"I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends," said Ruelas, 46.

Added Giudice: "Chosen family!"

RELATED: Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding After 'Unforgivable' Betrayal: Sources

Joe and Melissa missed the celebration due to a troubling blowout the foursome had while filming season 13 of RHONJ just days prior.

On Sunday, two sources told PEOPLE exclusively on Sunday that Joe and Melissa's decision to skip the wedding came after the taping. The couple had been planning on attending the wedding up until Thursday night until false rumors about their marriage surfaced as the cameras rolled. Giudice's part in the matter and Ruelas's behavior amid their back and forth ultimately changed the Gorgas' minds.

"Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable," one source revealed. "They're not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs."

"It's telling that Teresa didn't have one relative at her wedding," notes the source, pointing to the absence of estranged cousins Kathy Wakile and Rosie Pierri too. "But that's the choice Teresa made."

Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie &amp;amp; TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty

RELATED: Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga Will Skip Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Reps for the Gorgas, as well as Giudice and Ruelas did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but another insider said that the Gorgas' decision was driven by a desire to protect themselves from the ongoing attacks they've received from Giudice over the years.

"Viewers will see, but after the continued attacks, it's clear the healthiest thing for Joe and Melissa to do is walk away," the insider told PEOPLE. "They just want to find peace, especially for their three children."

"Melissa and Joe's efforts to make family a priority with Teresa are exhausted," added the insider. "Sometimes removing the toxic energy from your life is the only way forward."

RELATED: Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Are Married! Inside the 'RHONJ' Couple's Romantic and Starry Wedding

The Gorgas weren't the only ones who skipped Giudice and Ruelas's wedding. Her best friend Dina Manzo was also absent, the former RHONJ star — once said to be a bridesmaid — and her husband Dave Cantin missing the big day.

Rumors have been flying about a possible fallout between the two, others speculating that Manzo, who famously quit RHONJ, simply didn't want to be on camera.

No official reason has been given as to their absence but as the wedding bells chimed, Manzo shared a cryptic post on Instagram about having "the courage to know when to end things."

However, the reality star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe Giudice — were all by their mom's side for the couple's special day, as were Ruelas's two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Attending the black tie event also were a sea of Bravo talent including RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Nepola, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta talent Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

The Real talk show host Loni Love — who recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Giudice — also made the cut.

Aydin, Catania and the Giudice girls were all bridesmaids, but Teresa famously made a point not to include Melissa, explaining at the RHONJ season 12 reunion "we're not close ... we don't have a relationship."

"It's sad for me," Melissa told Teresa at the time. "We have a lot of memories, even if we're not close. ... You remember who's been here through all the s--- for the last 20 years. Me. ... We have history, me and you. And I love you very much and I'm happy for you but I think you should remember what family is."

Giudice's wedding special is expected to air on Bravo next year, following the finale of RHONJ's 13th season.

