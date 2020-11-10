Teresa Giudice Says She's ‘Excited to Reveal My New Boyfriend’ After Finalizing Divorce from Ex Joe

Getty Images Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice has a new man in her life!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 48, is dating businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Teresa opened up about her new relationship on Facebook, linking to a Celebuzz article, which cited Page Six, who was the first to report.

"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," the mother of four wrote, sharing a photo of herself and her new beau, who has his hand around Teresa's waist in the snap, at a football game.

Teresa's manager did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and Ruelas was unable to be reached for comment.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ruelas is the co-founder and EVP of Business Development at Digital Media Solutions, located in Clearwater, Florida.

PEOPLE previously reported that Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice had come to a mutual decision to separate in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in September, share daughters Gia, 19, Milania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11.

In an interview with E! News last month, Joe said that he's involved with someone new — and that he wouldn't be upset if his ex-wife started dating again, too.

"What's she going to do, stay alone forever? That's not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen?" he said, referring to his jail sentence. "Maybe we'd still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don't know. Things change after so many years."

"I mean, listen, we talk every day, but we kind of moved on already," Joe added to E! "What are you going to do? It's been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I'm not. I'm over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women."

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice

Earlier this year, Teresa suggested that she'd be open to expanding her family with someone new.

"I would love to have a little boy," she told Andy Cohen at the RHONJ season 10 reunion in March. "I might freeze my eggs, you never know!"

She added that she would be looking for someone with "different" qualities from Joe in her next romantic partner.

"I never remember laughing with Joe. I don’t," she said. "I want someone to talk so sweet to me and be gentle. I want to be beautiful to him. I’m just so done with the whole Italian tough guy. I’m tired of that, I want something different."