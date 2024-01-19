Teresa Giudice Says the Food in Prison Was ‘So Good,’ She Often Cooked Fellow Inmates Her Specialty Dish

“I would have a banana nut muffin every morning and then they ended up running out of them and I was so mad," Giudice told the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast hosts

According to Teresa Giudice, prison food isn’t all bad.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, opened up about her time behind bars on Wednesday’s episode of the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. When asked about the food, she shocked the hosts when she said she actually enjoyed it.

“I have to say, the food was really good,” Giudice confessed. “And I actually cooked there also because I'm a cook — I’m a three-time New York Times best-selling author, three of my cookbooks.”

Giudice, who spent 11-months behind bars for fraud charges relating to her ex-husband Joe Giudice's bankruptcy fraud, revealed that she would often cook in the prison kitchen for 200 other inmates. The “camp-style” dinners were made from whatever ingredients they received that day, but Giudice’s specialty was a chicken stir fry.

“I’m telling you the food was so good and what was my favorite was when I first got there, they had banana nut muffins,” she explained. “I would have a banana nut muffin every morning and then they ended up running out of them and I was so mad.”

Giudice said she isn’t afraid to talk about her time in prison like she once was and she even still talks to her old cell-mate every once in a while. As for what the rest of her prison experience was like, the television personality said she felt lucky to end up in a nice facility with nice people.

“My roommate was a politician, there were doctors and lawyers, and there were a lot of cool people there,” she said.

Looking back, Giudice said it felt like she was in college, but she just “couldn’t leave — I had to stay there.” One of her favorite times of the day was when she got to go outside.

“The grounds were so beautiful, the scenery was so beautiful,” she remembered.

Still, Giudice noted that she “did nothing wrong,” and feels the judge was trying to “make an example out of me." When thinking about her time in court, she said she never expected to be sentenced to time in prison.

“This judge thought she knew me because of what my castmates were saying about me,” she said, adding, “I wasn't trying to keep up with the Joneses. If anything, my cast members were trying to keep up with me.”



