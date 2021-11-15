Teresa Giudice Says Ex-Husband Joe Giudice Thinks Her Fiancé Is 'Great': 'They Like Each Other'

Joe Giudice is on board with ex-wife Teresa Giudice's new fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Teresa, 49, was asked how her ex feels about her current relationship.

"They like each other," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of Ruelas, 46, and Joe, 49. "We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM'ed Joe behind my back. I didn't even know. He's like, 'We're coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.'"

"We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy," she continued. "So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie's a great guy."

RELATED: Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Luis Ruelas Gave Her a Love Letter to Open 'Each Day' During RHUGT

Teresa and Joe announced their separation in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage; their divorce was finalized nearly a year later.

The exes share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12.

Teresa Giudice; Luis Ruelas; Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice (L); Joe Giudice

Teresa found love with Ruelas in summer 2020 after the two met while vacationing on the Jersey Shore. PEOPLE exclusively broke the news of their engagement last month, when Ruelas popped the question during the couple's trip to Greece.

Teresa and Ruelas are "a great match," a source later told PEOPLE.

"He's given her the ability to laugh and love again, after everything she has been through. Their life is very peaceful and quiet together," the source added. "She was always optimistic that she would find love again after her divorce from Joe but I don't think in her wildest dreams did she imagine she would find what she has with Louie."

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice

Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Recently, Joe told Celebuzz! he's "happy" for Teresa and Ruelas, though he added that they "moved a bit quick into this romance."

"I'm glad she found her true love," he continued. "And [I] wish them all the best."