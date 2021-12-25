Teresa Giudice Receives New Car for Christmas from Fiancé Luis Ruelas: 'Thank You My Love'

Teresa Giudice

'Tis the season!

On Saturday, Teresa Giudice celebrated her first Christmas as an engaged woman to her fiancé, Luis Ruelas — who gifted her a brand new car.

Sharing a photograph of her new ride on her Instagram Story, Giudice, 49, wrote, "Thank you my love," alongside a red heart emoji.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also tagged Ruelas, 46, and added, "I love you."

This isn't the first holiday the pair has celebrated together. This Thanksgiving, Giudice and Ruelas gave back to their community. The couple — and Giudice's two daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15 — fed homeless LGBTQ youth at the Ali Forney Center in New York City.

In an Instagram caption, Giudice called the holiday event "special" and noted they fed 150 "beautiful souls." "TOGETHER, we can FIGHT food insecurity. TOGETHER, we can ensure our LGBTQIA+ homeless youth have access to healthy food EVERY DAY. Please JOIN THE FAMILY and consider donating today," she wrote.

At home, the family enjoyed their own Thanksgiving, too.

Ruelas proposed to Giudice in October while they were vacationing in Porto Heli, Greece. The romantic, oceanside moment was choreographed with fireworks, flowers and a giant "Marry Me" sign, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It was absolutely exquisite," they said. "The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a 'Marry Me' sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised."

Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice. The pair separated in 2019 after 20 years of marriage. The entire family is on good terms with Joe liking Ruelas, Giudice revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

After meeting for dinner in the Bahamas, where Joe is living, the three got along. "So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie's a great guy," she said.