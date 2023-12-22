Teresa Giudice Enjoys the Holidays with Her Blended Family in Sweet Christmas Photo: 'Nothing but Love'

The family of eight posed for sweet shots in festive looks

Angie Lopez@creationsphotographybyangie Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas with their kids

Teresa Giudice is enjoying family time this holiday season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, shared Christmas-themed family photos on Instagram Friday, gearing up toward the holiday weekend.

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!" she captioned the set of shots. "Wishing you all nothing but love, happiness, and health. Hoping everyone has a blessed New Year!❤️❤️."

In the photos, Giudice smiles with daughters Audriana, 14, Milania, 17, Gabriella, 19, and Gia Giudice, 22. Husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas joins the ladies with sons Louie Jr., 20, and Nicholas, 22.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angie Lopez@creationsphotographybyangie Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas witht heir kids celebrating Christmas

Related: Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Audriana's 'Golden' 14th Birthday: 'You Impress Me Every Day'

Ruelas also posted a slideshow of photos on his own Instagram, sharing his holiday wishes with fans.

"Celebrating the joy of family and the blessings we hold close this Christmas ✨ Our beautiful blended family fills our hearts with love and gratitude every single day. We live and love for our incredible kids and together we are dedicated to shaping a future that is bright and beautiful."



"May this holiday season bring you abundant blessings and remind you of the priceless gift of family. 🎄❤️ #BlessedBeyondWords #FamilyLove #ChristmasCheer #lovelovelove #merrychristmas."

Earlier this year, Milania came to the defense of her stepdad on Teresa's "Namaste Bitches" podcast on PodcastOne.

Milania praised the 48-year-old dad as "a great stepfather" to her and her sisters, noting, "You guys don't know anything. What Louie has done for my sisters and I, I bet half these men in this world would never do that."

Story continues

"Louie is so amazing and that's what everyone doesn't know. That's why I'm happy I can actually talk about it on this podcast because I haven't even talked about it that much," she continued. "Louie is such a great stepdad. He really is. Like, He's an amazing guy."

Milania also pointed out that her dad, Joe Giudice, approved of his daughters' relationships with Louie.

"You guys know Joe. He's Juicy Joe. Do you think he's going to let just anybody around his girls? No. Louis went to the Bahamas and had dinner with my father, with all of us. We had dinner all together. I was with my parents, who have such a good relationship. They call each other, they act like siblings, honestly. Like you guys act like little kids together."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.