Teresa Giudice 'Enjoyed Every Minute' of Her Wedding Despite Family Drama Before Saying 'I Do'

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star tells PEOPLE she "can't wait to relive" her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas in her upcoming TV special 'Teresa Gets Married'

Teresa Giudice is still a blushing bride despite having to relive the family drama she experienced before walking down the aisle to marry husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas last August.

In an exclusive interview ahead of her Teresa Gets Married wedding special, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 51, told PEOPLE that she's looking forward to revisiting her nuptials.

"We did have a lot of entertainment," says Giudice. "That's the thing. This time around, our wedding, everything we did was for us. I didn't think about everybody else."

Before saying "I do" to Ruelas, 48, last year, Giudice faced tension with brother Joe Gorga and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, which resulted in the pair being excluded from the ceremony.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that "Teresa betrayed them in a way that's unforgivable." And because of that, The Gorgas were "not going to celebrate Teresa's new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs," referencing how Teresa played a part in spreading rumors that Melissa, 44, cheated on Joe, 43. (Melissa has vehemently denied the "baseless" allegation.)

When it came to their wedding planning process, Giudice says she and Ruelas did things their way.

"'You need to invite this person, invite that person,'" says Giudice. "Then, unfortunately, sometimes you forget people, which I have no problem with that. If I do forget a person, I don't mind putting them in. Just don't make a big deal about it, right? This time, we did what we wanted to do.... nobody's going to tell you what to do."

The mom of four adds, "Everyone's going to see how much fun I had at my wedding. It was the best time that I ever was on TV. I had so much fun and I enjoyed every minute of it. I can't wait to relive it."

As for her new husband, Giudice says she appreciated his input in organizing their dream nuptials.

"He was so involved with it, with me," she explains. "My first wedding, I planned the whole thing by myself. Giudice was previously married to ex Joe Giudice for 20 years before the pair split in 2020.

This time, [Louie] wanted to be involved with me. He wanted to pick everything out with me. I love that. When we were taking pictures, we missed a lot of the entertainment. So I can't wait to see that on TV because we had the burlesque dancers and everybody loved them."

While Giudice will relive some frustrating wedding memories along with the happy ones, the reality star says she's done with the drama with her brother and sister-in-law.

"I'm just so over it. I've been dealing with this for 10 years," Giudice told E! News.

Still, "I wish them well," Giudice added. "I just gotta focus on our family, what's right for me. It's very stressful. As you get older in life, you gotta focus on yourself and what makes you happy."

Teresa Gets Married airs May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

