Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend Luis Ruelas During Nashville Trip: 'Nothing But Love'

Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend During Nashville Trip

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice was gleaming on her recent trip to Nashville with boyfriend Luis Ruelas!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, shared a trio of posts from the couple's Tennessee getaway on her Instagram page on Friday. In the first image, Giudice wore a sexy snakeskin pantsuit and off-white cowboy boots, while her beau opted for all-black attire, which he accented with a pair of silver chains and a matching watch.

"Nothing but Love in Nashville ❤️," the reality star captioned a smiling shot of the two posing on a staircase.

On her Instagram Story, Giudice posted a Boomerang of the duo walking down the sidewalk hand in hand. Ruelas wore a black fringed coat, while she rocked a similar jacket in off-white, pairing it with another set of boots in the same color.

RELATED: Teresa Giudice's Boyfriend Luis Ruelas Says He's 'In for the Long Haul' as He Makes RHONJ Debut

Giudice also wore a sleek black cowboy hat for the outing, which matched her jet-black pants.

In her third post from the trip, the television personality and her partner posed for a selfie on the street, with Giudice in all-black this time. Ruelas, meanwhile, went with a plain white T-shirt for this outing.

The couple celebrated one year together in July, which Giudice honored with a heartfelt message alongside several photos from their relationship in an emotional Instagram post.

"A year, wow I would have never imagined how in one year I would feel so loved," she wrote, calling him "so kind, supportive & loving."

Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend During Nashville Trip

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"You take great care and consideration in everything you do. You have shown my girls so much love, I adore you. I admire your incredible parenting & your work ethic, and the passion you put into everything you do. You have made me smile every single day for the last year and I love you today and all of my tomorrows," Giudice continued.

Story continues

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'I Adore You'

The mother of four introduced Ruelas to her ex-husband Joe Giudice in April after the couple made their relationship Instagram official in December 2020. The trio had dinner with the Giudices' daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — during a trip to The Bahamas.

"Getting back out in the dating world is really hard for me. I was married for almost 20 years. So when I first met Luis, I was nervous. It was like, very slow, baby steps," Teresa said in a confessional on an episode of RHONJ in May.

Teresa Giudice Cozies Up to Boyfriend During Nashville Trip

Teresa Giudice/Instagram

"Our third date he gave me a kiss goodbye and that's when I was like, 'Mmm that was nice.' I got butterflies," she added, noting, "even though it's only been a few months I do feel like Luis and I, it's just very easy."

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Shares Throwback Pic with Boyfriend Luis Ruelas: 'Our First Photo Together'

Unlike Joe, who she said "just didn't know how to act," Giudice said Ruelas makes her "smile every day, he makes me laugh all the time."

"One of the things I love most about Luis is he's an amazing dad. He has two sons. There's just so many qualities that I love about him," she concluded.