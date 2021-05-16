Teresa Giudice Celebrates 49th Birthday with Boyfriend Luis Relas: 'My Wish from Last Year Came True'

Teresa Giudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is celebrating another year around the sun with her special someone.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who turns 49 on Tuesday, enjoyed an early birthday celebration over the weekend with her boyfriend Luis Relas at Lefkes Estiatorio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Giudice shared a snippet of her birthday celebration on Instagram Sunday, which featured the happy couple posing together beside a three-tier birthday cake that had the word "Love" written on each tier.

"My Birthday Wish from last year came true. I Love You @louiearuelas ❤️ #lovelovelove #bestbirthday cake #birthdaywish #taurus #earlybirthdaycelebration #may 🎂 🍍," Giudice captioned her post.

The Bravo star shared a second post from her celebration with a group of girlfriends, writing, "It's so nice to be Loved by these amazing dear friends so surprised with the birthday cake 🎂 they got me. It means so much to me so heartfelt.❤️❤️❤️ #lovelovelove#❤️❤️❤️#friendsforever#bff#bf4ever#bestbirthdaycake#taurus#may."

Giudice received an abundance of early birthday wishes from her other Housewives, including Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps, both of whom are joining Giudice in the upcoming Real Housewives crossover series.

Giudice and Ruelas, 47, made their relationship Instagram official in December. PEOPLE previously confirmed in November that she was dating the businessman.

Last month, Giudice — who shares daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, with ex-husband Joe Giudice — paid tribute to Ruelas on his 47th birthday with a sweet slideshow of photos from their romance, set to "All of Me" by John Legend. "Happy Birthday to my beau @louiearuelas I'm so eternally grateful we found each other," she wrote.

"You have shown me such love, kindness, openness & I feel lucky everyday to have found you!" Giudice continued. "I know we go together so well & I can't wait to celebrate this birthday along with all the birthdays to come in our future. Love you Louie!"

The mother of four revealed the romance on a recent episode of RHONJ, after her daughters spilled the beans to her ex-husband, 48, with whom she finalized her divorce in September, following 20 years of marriage.

"Yes, I'm dating someone," Giudice said in the episode. "I didn't talk about him because I wasn't ready to talk about him. I guess people have loose lips."

Giudice previously raved about her new relationship, when she appeared on PEOPLE (the TV Show!) in February.

"Me and my ex, we didn't like the same things. We were two opposites," she said. "You know when they say opposites attract? It did for a little while, for like 15 years. But now I've found my true match — my soulmate. He's really amazing."