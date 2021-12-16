Terence Davis joins growing list of Sacramento Kings in NBA health and safety protocols

Kings guard Terence Davis has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards after entering NBA health and safety protocols.

Davis became the third member of the team to enter health and safety protocols Wednesday as the Kings prepared to open a three-game homestand against the Wizards at Golden 1 Center, joining interim coach Alvin Gentry and forward Marvin Bagley III.

Davis, 24, revealed in October that he had recently recovered from COVID-19, saying he was cleared the day before training camp began on Sept. 28. Any player under health and safety protocols must be sidelined for a minimum of 10 days or until they produce two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Davis has appeared in 20 games for the Kings this season, averaging 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. He is shooting 41.14% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point range. Davis recently had a four-game stretch in which he averaged 21.5 points on 55.2% shooting from the field and 45.2% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Kings sent a future second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors to acquire Davis at the 2021 NBA trade deadline. He averaged 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 27 games for the Kings. He returned to Sacramento this season after agreeing to a new two-year, $8 million contract.