Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter live results: Blow-by-blow updates, highlights and analysis

It's fight night in Las Vegas as WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford looks to defend his title against former two-time champion Shawn Porter.

In Porter, Crawford is facing a fighter the caliber of which he has not faced throughout his career. Porter has tested himself over and over again by facing the toughest opponents including Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, Yordenis Ugas, Danny Garcia and Adrien Broner. Crawford's toughest opponent was in his last outing on Nov. 14, 2020 against a past-his-prime Kell Brook. Crawford, to his credit, dominated Brook and finished him early in the fourth round by TKO.

Crawford is a massive -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Porter coming in at +550.

Stay here on Yahoo Sports before and after the show for complete coverage of the main card and more. Kevin Iole is ringside and will be providing live updates and analysis in our live blog below.

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter live blog

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter main card (Live now on ESPN+ PPV)

Welterweight: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter

Middleweight: Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny

Middleweight: Zhanibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N'Dam N'Jikam

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla def. Elias Damian Araujo via TKO

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter preliminary card (Live now on ESPN2)

Featherweight: Isaac Dogboe def. Christopher Diaz via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Featherweight: Adam Lopez vs. Adan Ochoa ruled a no-decision due to accidental head clash

Super featherweight: Carlos Balderas def. Julio Cortez via TKO:

Make that KO No. 10 for Junior Lightweight, Karlos Balderas 🌟#CrawfordPorter PPV: https://t.co/EOg8FcXj8F pic.twitter.com/rhWoNlzUhX — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) November 20, 2021

Welterweight: Delante Johnson def. Antonius Grable via TKO: