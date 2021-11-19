Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest betting odds

(Getty Images)

Terence Crawford fights Shawn Porter on Saturday night in a huge welterweight world-title bout in Las Vegas.

Crawford is defending the WBO belt he has held since beating Australian Jeff Horn in 2019, the third weight he has been a world champion in.

The 34-year-old was undisputed at light-welterweight, after defeating Julius Indongo in 2017, before moving up, and is established as one of the best fighters in the world.

The only criticism that has been levelled at him has been an inability to secure fights against the biggest names in the division, even though all of his last 15 bouts have been world-title fights.

He has the chance to put that to bed against Porter this weekend, who poses a real threat to Crawford’s unbeaten record.

Porter is a two-time world champion at welterweight, and only lost his belts in huge fights against Kell Brook and Errol Spence Jr.

He has not fought since August 2020, when he won every round against Sebastian Formella, and goes into this fight as the underdog against one of the pound-for-pound best.

Crawford finally has his chance to put a win against an elite fighter on his record, but will have to come through Porter, who regularly produces all-action displays in his biggest fights.

Crawford vs Porter fight card/undercard in full

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter

Esquiva Falcao vs Patrice Volny

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Hassan N’Dam

Isaac Dogboe vs Christopher Diaz

Raymond Muratalla vs Elias Damian Araujo

Adam Lopez vs Adan Ochoa

Carlos Balderas vs Julio Cortez

Tiger Johnson vs Antonius Grable

Crawford vs Porter date, start time, venue and ring walks

Crawford vs Porter takes place tomorrow, Saturday November 20, 2021 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It will be a familiar overnight affair for British fight fans with the main event due to commence at around 4am GMT on Sunday morning.

The main card is due to start at approximately 1am GMT.

As ever, exact timings are dependent on the length of those undercard fights.

How to watch Crawford vs Porter

TV channel: In the UK, Crawford vs Porter is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage starting at 2am on Sunday morning.

Live stream: Sky subscribers will be able to watch the fight through the Sky Go online player or app.

Crawford vs Porter fight prediction

Crawford is unbeaten in his 37 professional bouts, but this weekend’s fight is widely viewed as being the most challenging of his career to date.

His last fight came just over a year ago, against Brook, and the British fighter was stopped within four rounds after a ruthless performance from the American. Crawford has not been taken the full 12 rounds for more than five years.

Porter has been in big fights himself throughout his career, but has has come up short when he has made the step up in class to fight the very best in the division.

He lost on points to Brook in 2014, in his second defence of his IBF world title, in what was the first of three defeats against big-name fighters on his professional record.

The other two also came on points, to Keith Thurman and Spence Jr, in thrilling fight of the year contenders, and with Porter hardly ever in a boring fight, Saturday’s bout could be yet another explosive contest.

The 34-year-old’s best chance of upsetting Crawford is likely to be through an aggressive approach in the early rounds, with the favourite probably the happier of the two to try and counterpunch while controlling the distance.

We’re going with Crawford to win on points and prove himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. He’s up against a man in Porter who has never been stopped, so expect him to be made to work hard before eventually coming through his biggest test.

Crawford vs Porter weigh-in

The final press conference took place on Wednesday, but there was no face-to-face between the two fighters at the end of it.

Crawford made it clear that he was already fully focused and mentally prepared for Saturday night.

“It’s already flipped. Once we signed the contract the switch was flicked,” Crawford said.

Porter was in a similarly confident mood and believes the time for talking is over, with neither of them likely to be affected by any trash talking.

He said: “There isn’t much I can say to change the way he thinks about himself, and vice versa.

“He can’t say to me ‘I will beat your ass’ and he knows that, which is why he doesn’t dare do it.”

The weigh-in took place on Friday night, with both fighters coming in on weight to ensure the bout will take place without any last-minute dramas.

Terence Crawford came in at 146.4lbs, with Shawn Porter slightly the heavier of the two at 146.6lbs.

Crawford vs Porter latest betting odds

Crawford to win: 1/8

Porter to win 5/1

Draw: 20/1

Crawford to win via KO/TKO or DQ 13/8

Crawford to win via decision/technical decision: 10/11

Porter to win via KO/TKO or DQ: 10/1

Porter to win via decision/technical decision: 9/1

