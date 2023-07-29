Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.: How to watch welterweight championship fight

One of the bigger fights in boxing history is finally here – Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will face off for the undisputed welterweight world championship.

The matchup has been brewing for years. The two argued backstage in Oklahoma City in 2018, leading to the fight becoming a matter of when, not if. But, five years and many moments of trash talk between the two later, the two undefeated fighters will scrap in the ring.

Crawford and Spence Jr. are among the top 10 of pound for pound fighters in the world, creating a rare matchup in the boxing world. Here’s everything you need to know about the Crawford-Spence Jr. fight.

Errol Spence Jr. and Terrence Crawford face off during weigh-ins at T-Mobile Arena.

When and where is the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. fight?

The top welterweights will square off in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, July 29.

What time is the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. fight?

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET with three fights taking place before Crawford and Spence Jr. enter the ring.

How can I watch the Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Jr. fight?

Fans can tune in on Showtime PPV for $84.99. Streaming is also available on PPV.com for $84.99.

What championship belts will be on the line?

All four welterweight titles are on the line Saturday night. Spence Jr. is the unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion. Crawford is the WBO welterweight world champion.

The winner of the fight becomes the undisputed welterweight king.

Who has Errol Spence Jr. fought?

Errol Spence Jr. is 28-0 with 22 knockout victories.

April 16, 2022: Yordenis Ugas (W-TKO)

Dec. 5, 2020: Danny Garcia (W-UD)

Sept. 28, 2019: Shawn Porter (W-SD)

March 16, 2019: Mikey Garcia (W-UD)

June 16, 2018: Carlos Ocampo (W-KO)

Jan. 20, 2018: Lamont Peterson (W-RTD)

May 27, 2017: Kell Brook (W-KO)

Aug. 21, 2016: Leonard Bundu (W-KO)

April 16, 2016: Chris Algieri (W-TKO)

Nov. 11, 2015: Alejandro Barrera (W-TKO)

Sept. 11, 2015: Chris van Heerden (W-TKO)

June 20, 2015: Phil Lo Greco (W-TKO)

April 11, 2015: Samuel Vargas (W-TKO)

Dec. 13, 2014: Francisco Javier Castro (W-TKO)

Sept. 11, 2014: Noe Bolanos (W-RTD)

June 27, 2014: Ronald Cruz (W-UD)

April 18, 2014: Raymond Charles (W-TKO)

Feb. 10, 2014: Peter Oluoch (W-KO)

Dec. 12, 2013: Gerardo Cuevas (W-RTD)

Oct. 14, 2013: Emmanuel Lartey (W-UD)

Sept. 12, 2013: Jesus Tavera (W-TKO)

June 1, 2013: Guillermo Ibarra (W-KO)

May 3, 2013: Brandon Hoskins (W-TKO)

March 2, 2013: Luis Torres (W-UD)

Jan. 26, 2013: Nathan Bucher (W-TKO)

Dec. 15, 2012: Richard Andrews (W-TKO)

Nov. 9, 2012: Jonathan Garcia (W-KO)

Who has Terence Crawford fought?

Terence Crawford is 39-0 with 30 knockout victories.

Dec. 12, 2022: David Avanesyan (W-KO)

Nov. 20, 2021: Shawn Porter (W-TKO)

Nov. 14, 2020: Kell Brook (W-TKO)

Dec. 14, 2019: Egidijus Kavaliauskas (W-TKO)

April 20, 2019: Amir Khan (W-TKO)

Oct. 13, 2018: Jose Benavidez Jr. (W-TKO)

June 9, 2018: Jeff Horn (W-TKO)

Aug. 19, 2017: Julius Indongo (W-KO)

May 20, 2017: Felix Diaz (W-RTD)

Dec. 10, 2016: John Molina Jr. (W-TKO)

July 23, 2016: Viktor Postol (W-UD)

Feb. 27, 2016: Henry Lundy (W-TKO)

Oct. 24, 2015: Dierry Jean (W-TKO)

April 18, 2015: Thomas Dulorme (W-TKO)

Nov. 29, 2014: Raymundo Beltran (W-UD)

June 28, 2014: Yuriorkis Gamboa (W-TKO)

March 1, 2014: Ricky Burns (W-UD)

Oct. 5, 2013: Andrey Klimov (W-UD)

June 15, 2013: Alejandro Sanabria (W-TKO)

March 30, 2013: Breidis Prescott (W-UD)

Nov. 10, 2012: Sidney Sigueira (W-TKO)

Sept. 13, 2012: Hardy Paredes (W-TKO)

June 8, 2012: David Rodela (W-KO)

April 14, 2012: Andre Gorges (W-KO)

Sept. 10, 2011: Angel Rios (W-UD)

July 30, 2011: Derrick Campos (W-TKO)

Feb. 26, 2011: Anthony Mora (W-KO)

July 31, 2010: Ron Boyd (W-TKO)

May 1, 2010: Marty Robbins (W-KO)

Dec. 19, 2009: Corey Sommerville (W-TKO)

Oct. 31, 2009: Steve Marquez (W-TKO)

May 2, 2009: Miguel Delgado (W-TKO)

March 21, 2009: Lucas Rodas (W-KO)

March 7, 2009: Travis Hartman (W-UD)

Nov. 8, 2008: Michael Williams (W-TKO)

Aug. 22, 2008: Aaron Anderson (W-UD)

July 26, 2008: Damon Antoine (W-UD)

April 3, 2008: Filiberto Nieto (W-RTD)

March 14, 2008: Brian Cummings (W-KO)

