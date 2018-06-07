Terence Crawford says he, not Vasiliy Lomachenko, is pound-for-pound No. 1

When Sporting News debuted its boxing pound-for-pound rankings in March, Terence Crawford was ranked No. 1 and Vasiliy Lomachenko was ranked No. 3. In SN's latest rankings, Crawford dropped to No. 3 and Lomachenko vaulted to the top spot following his sensational 10th-round knockout of Jorge Linares in May to become the WBA lightweight champion.

Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) became the undisputed junior welterweight champion last August with a vicious third-round knockout of Julius Indongo. He relinquished those titles shortly thereafter and jumped up to welterweight. He will make his 147-pound debut Saturday night when he challenges Jeff Horn for the WBO title (ESPN+, 9:30 p.m ET).

Crawford does not like seeing Lomachenko ranked above him, nor does he get it.

HORN vs. CRAWFORD: Facts to know leading into bout

"I've been saying that since I won my undisputed title," Crawford told Sporting News. "Before then, I thought it was a toss-up between me and Andre Ward. At the same time, Ward retired, so there’s no one else to give the credit to but me. A lot of people try to take away the things I have done and try to give other people credit for the things they have done and won’t give me the same amount of credit in the ring for doing the same things or more.

"I congratulate Lomachenko 110 percent. He’s a great fighter. I like him. But I don’t feel he’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world. At the same time, he doesn't feel that way, either. That tells you about his character."

In fact, other publications and even Crawford's promoter, Bob Arum, have Lomachenko (11-1) ranked No. 1 in the world.

When he was asked whether he feels disrespected when others say he isn't the best, Crawford chose not to answer directly.

FIGHT INFO: Date, start time, card, TV channel

"I don’t know," he said with a laugh. "If you watch the ESPN build-ups and all that type of stuff, they push Lomachenko more than they push me. Even Bob Arum says Lomachenko is the best fighter he’s ever had and ever seen, and better than (Muhammad) Ali. That gets people's attention.

Story Continues

"Then they want to see him fight and then he beat (Guillermo) Rigondeaux and Linares and everyone says he's the greatest fighter that ever lived. To each his own. I have nothing bad to say about Lomachenko. He’s going to do well in the sport. Of course it bothers me. I can't waste my energy, though, on someone else’s opinion.

"What other people say does me no harm because of what they think. I feel like I’m a great fighter and have been proving it over and over again, running through all types of fighters, and I've passed every test with flying colors. I have cleared the eyeball test and still haven't gotten my just due. That drives me to become more and more successful because of the lack of everything they have been giving me."

Crawford faces a stiff test this weekend in Horn (18-0, 12 KOs), who captured the WBO belt last July when he defeated Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision. He made a successful defense in December, stopping Gary Corcoran in the 11th round.

HORN BEATS PACQUIAO: Inside one of Australia's greatest sporting moments

Crawford pointed out that he isn't the aging Pacquiao.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, I would grade Jeff Horn a 6," Crawford said. "He does have some skills. A lot of people are missing the fact he does a lot of little things that I have paying attention to. He boxes sometimes. He uses his feints well and is very strong in there. He’s rugged, tough, durable and can take a punch. What more can you ask for from a fighter?

"I'm not going to sit here and downgrade the man like everybody else does because he beat Pacquiao, even (though) many people didn't see it that way. He got the decision and that’s all that matters. Now, he has to face me, and I'm very different from Pacquiao."

Steven Muehlhausen is an MMA and boxing writer and contributor for Sporting News. Subscribe to his You Tube channel here . You can email him at stevemuehlhausen@yahoo.com and can find him on Twitter @SMuehlhausenMMA .