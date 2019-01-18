Terence Crawford chose Amir Khan as best available option; Khan eyes underdog win for legacy

NEW YORK — Terence Crawford played with a small dog while waiting for his press conference to begin in the third-floor suite of South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 on Thursday. At one point, the canine made a dash toward the exit and Crawford gently tugged it back within arm’s reach.

Observing the scene, some would say that’s more of a dogfight than what Crawford will be in when he puts his WBO welterweight title on the line as a huge favorite against Amir Khan on April 20 on the inaugural pay-per-view event under ESPN/Top Rank. (Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said the location for the fight should be announced by next week, but that it will take place at either an MGM arena in Las Vegas or New York's Madison Square Garden).

Khan has other ideas.

"At the end of the day, the man takes this fight lightly, the man thinks it’s going to be an easy fight," he told Sporting News after the press conference. "I'm just going to keep calm. I'm not even going to let it get to me. I'm not coming to lie down. I’m coming to win this fight."

Both boxers took time during Thursday's presser to explain why they took the fight.

Crawford, aka "Bud," found himself in a situation where the other top welterweights all had fights booked, from Errol Spence Jr. to Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter and Manny Pacquiao.

"He's actually a good fighter and he's been in the ring with a lot of great fighters," Crawford said of Khan during the press conference. "All the other top welterweights in the division have fight dates, so why not me and Amir Khan team up and make for another great fight?"

The relationship between Top Rank, which counts Crawford as its top talent, and Premier Boxing Champions, home to the aforementioned welterweight champions and more, is frigid with no signs of thawing.

"If there are fighters fighting for another promoter and the promoter is digging his heels in and won’t give his fighters the opportunity to be on a big stage, it’s on them and I can’t be worried about it," Arum said, referring to PBC’s Al Haymon.

"If there’s a will, there’s a way," Arum added. "Don King was not the easiest guy to deal with, but if there was a fight that made sense and there was a will, there would be a way to make the fight."

While we wait for a clash between Crawford and Spence or Crawford and Thurman, Khan makes sense. He's also the biggest name the 31-year-old Crawford will have fought to date.

"King Khan" could have gone for more money by lining up a rivalry clash with Kell Brook, but he passed that up to take on the tougher Crawford for a chance to cement his own fighting legacy.

"Terence is up there as one of the best pound-for-pound pro fighters in the world," Khan said during the press conference. "This is a fight that could take me to a different level. I know I'll go into this fight very motivated, working very hard, and I want to win this fight because I want to be the best in the world. All them dreams I've had of being the best ever and wanting to be the pound-for-pound champion, I think this is the fight that could take me there."

After the conference, he tried to speak a win into existence.

"A lot of the UK fans are a little upset I'm taking this fight, but I feel like this is a legacy fight for me," he said. "If I win … when I win this fight, it's going to be a big shock to the world. It'll be a story that’s going to be told throughout everyone’s boxing careers. People are going to say how Amir Khan beat Terence Crawford (the same way) how Muhammad Ali beat George Foreman when he was an underdog."

Khan has gained a reputation over the past few years of having a suspect chin — a feeling that was punctuated by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez's pulverizing knockout of him in May 2016. Khan acknowledges that he was in over his head facing Alvarez, but he doesn’t have any regrets.

"If I didn’t take it, I would have always thought, 'What would’ve happened?'" Khan told a scrum of reporters after the conference.

Khan understands that his September unanimous decision victory over Samuel Vargas wasn’t his best outing — he was knocked down before eventually winning — but he says he knows what will be at stake in three months and promises to not disappoint. He's going against the popular opinion that Crawford will cruise to victory.

"Maybe my last fight wasn’t the best fight — maybe that's one of the reasons that got me this fight, but I will prove myself," Khan told a group of reporters. "Going into this fight, I’m highly motivated, knowing that Terence is a great champion. I'm not going to come there and walk into the ring just to get beat. I'm going to come to win this fight. I don't got much pressure on me this fight because people are expecting me to get beat. I’m going to come and shock the world, really."