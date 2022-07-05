Teranet Inc. Partners with Morningstar Sustainalytics to Offer Climate Risk Intelligence Solutions to Customers

Teranet Inc., Canada's leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services, platform modernization and business intelligence solutions, announced today that it has partnered with Morningstar Sustainalytics, a leading global provider of ESG research, ratings, and data.

Morningstar Sustainalytics recently acquired Aquantix, a Montreal-based technology company that develops and delivers property-level climate risk data services for the real estate and mortgage lending industries. Leveraging Aquantix’s technology and modelling capabilities and its physical climate risk expertise will enable Morningstar Sustainalytics to help real estate investors, banks, and lenders assess climate-related risks in the global real estate space.

Enhancing Teranet’s data management and insight capabilities with Morningstar Sustainalytics property-level climate risk data will positively contribute to the monitoring and assessment of climate-related risks. Teranet is extremely excited about its partnership with Morningstar Sustainalytics as it addresses climate risks that have emerged in varying severity and frequency across Canada. The availability of climate data offers new business intelligence products that leverage Teranet’s core competency in reliable land and property data and Morningstar Sustainalytics' climate risk products.

“Combining Morningstar Sustainalytics’ advanced climate science models with Teranet's expertise in real estate and property insights creates a new model to monitor and assess risks across multiple jurisdictions", says Tim Rye, SVP, Financial Solutions at Teranet. “This synergistic partnership will enable our organizations to deliver climate-related solutions to a broad range of customers across Canada and will positively contribute to our overall organizational ESG goals."

"We are excited to partner with Teranet to align our climate risk solutions with their suite of asset valuation products,” says Steven Fortier, Director of Software Development for Real Estate Solutions at Morningstar Sustainalytics. “This partnership brings together crucial information about past and present climate events at a property level and further quantifies the estimated asset damage from emerging climate events across a variety of time frames and climate scenarios.”

For more information on how this partnership can be utilized to enhance your business intelligence and climate-related risk models, please contact climaterisk@teranet.ca.

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for six years in a row (2017 – 2022). Teranet is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, which invests globally on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans.

www.teranet.ca

About Morningstar Sustainalytics

Morningstar Sustainalytics is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For 30 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Morningstar Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. The firm also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices, and capital projects. With 17 offices globally, Morningstar Sustainalytics has more than 1,500 staff members, including more than 500 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

*Includes natural hazards that are not climate-related events, i.e., earthquakes.

