TeraGo to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 40th Annual Growth Conference on August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca) will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held virtually on August 11-13, 2020.

CEO Tony Ciciretto and CFO David Charron are scheduled to present on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TeraGo management, please contact TeraGo's IR team at TGO@gatewayir.com.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information: TeraGo Investor Relations, Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations, Telephone: 949-574-3860, Email: TGO@gatewayir.com

