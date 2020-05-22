A Tequila Cocktail Designed to Pair with Sushi & Pho

Parker Luthman

What inspired you to create this cocktail? “I wanted to create a Mexican Mule variation that was super clean and refreshing, with an unexpected Asian twist.”

What music would you pair it with? “DJ Snake, Ozuna, Saweetie, Big Freedia, or anyone who can get you to drop it low in your living room!”

What food would you pair it with? “I may be biased, but I think this works extremely well with Asian cuisine from various countries that range from rich dishes like Korean bibimbap to lighter ones like sushi or pho. It’s so versatile!”

Name the person (dead or alive) you’d like to make this cocktail for. “Margaret Cho, hands down.”

Sweet & Sour Mule

By Parker Luthman

INGREDIENTS

1.5 parts Espolòn® Reposado Tequila (Order on Drizly)

.5 part Apricot liqueur

.25 part Simple syrup (1.5 parts sugar, 1 part water)

.75 part Lime juice

1 tsp Rice vinegar

Ginger beer

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Lime wedge

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients, except the ginger beer, to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a rocks glass. Fill with fresh ice and top with ginger beer. Stir, and garnish with a lime wedge.

