New tequila brand launches in Fort Worth with a nod to Cowtown-based Mexican flea market

A new tequila brand with Fort Worth roots will launch Friday at one of Cowtown’s oldest open-air flea markets.

La Pulga Tequila, named after the Pequeno Mexico “La Pulga” open air market on 960 N University Drive, is an artisanal, additive-free 100% agave tequila founded by three local entrepreneurs: Sarah Castillo, Andrew De La Torre and Stephen Slaughter.

Although the tequila is distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico, Fort Worth native Castillo said the brand is firmly rooted in the owners’ hometown.

“Mexico and Fort Worth share a rich cultural heritage and connection, and our goal is to preserve and celebrate those strong community ties through the lens of traditional spirits,” Castillo said in a statement.

La Pulga Spirits founders from left to right, Stephen Slaughter, Sarah Castillo and Andrew de la Torre.

Castillo is restauranteur of Taco Heads, Tinies Mexican Cuisine and Sidesaddle Saloon. De La Torre is a club owner and the operator of Pequeño Mexico and Slaughter is a local entrepreneur and real estate developer.

The brand will launch with the La Pulga Tequila Blanco and La Pulga Tequila Reposado.

La Pulga Tequila Blanco is an unaged 80 proof silver tequila with a floral aroma and taste notes of cooked agave, grapefruit, anise and honey.

La Pulga Tequila Reposado is an 80 proof tequila aged for 7 months in ex-bourbon barrels with flavor notes of agave, burnt sugar, licorice, honey and black pepper.

The tequila is packaged in an easy-to-pour bottle, sealed with a premium cork stopper and adorned with a keepsake La Pulga medallion. The bottle labels feature “alebrijes” — Mexican folk art images — that depict “El Bronco”, a bronco, on La Pulga Blanco, and “El Toro”, a bull, on the Reposado bottle.

Tequila consumption in the United States rose by 30 percent between 2015 to 2020, according to global drinks analytics company IWSR. Agave-based spirits are expected to increase by 7% by 2026.

Where can I purchase La Pulga Tequila?

Both La Pulga tequilas are available at bars and restaurants throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area and other select Texas markets, and at fine spirits retailers. It’s also available for purchase online via the La Pulga website.

La Pulga Tequila Blanco sells for $44.99 and La Pulga Tequila Reposado sells for $54.99.