Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos title bout set for June 19 in Miami

Triller Fight Club’s next pay-per-view show is moving to June 19 at loanDepot Park in Miami and will feature two fights for all four belts.

In the main event, lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will defend his IBF-WBA-WBC-WBO title against mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. In the co-main event, women’s WBC-WBO super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn will meet IBF-WBA champion Elin Cederroos.

Lopez is currently a -1000 favorite at BetMGM, with Kambosos at +625.

Kambosos was driving to see loanDepot Park for the first time and told Yahoo Sports by phone that it would be a historic night for more reasons than just a pair of undisputed title fights atop the card.

“Absolutely 100 percent, I am leaving with those belts,” Kambosos said. “There are holes in his game and things I will be able to take advantage of and you will see that on June 19.”

Triller won the right to promote the Lopez-Kambosos fight with an astounding $6.02 million purse bid. The runner-up bid was $3.56 million by Matchroom Sport. Top Rank, which has promoted Lopez since the start of his career, bid $2.32 million.

Lopez and Top Rank have had a falling out since and Lopez has vowed not to fight for the company again.

Heavyweight Michael Hunter will meet Mike Wilson in a 10-round WBA world heavyweight title eliminator. Hunter last week declined to participate in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Filip Hrgovic, opting to take the bout against Wilson instead.

The other bout on the pay-per-view portion of the card will feature Andy Vences against Jono Carroll in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

This will be a pure boxing card with no celebrity bouts or legends bout, Peter Kahn, Triller Fight Club’s chief boxing officer, told Yahoo Sports. Khan said there will be a major musical act announced shortly which will perform at the show. A heavyweight legends bout between Evander Holyfield and Kevin McBride had previously been announced, but that is expected to now be held in July.

June 19 will be an incredibly busy day in boxing. In addition to Lopez-Kambosos, there are four other shows that night, including another pay-per-view. On Showtime, Jermall Charlo will defend his WBC middleweight title against Juan Macias Montiel. On ESPN, Naoya Inoue will defend his unified bantamweight belts against against Michael Dasmarinas. Unbeaten Jaime Munguia will meet Maciej Sulecki on DAZN. On pay-per-view, there will be a legends bout between Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Hector Camacho Jr., with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fighting ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Tickets go on sale May 20. The fight will be available streaming on TrillerFightClub.com and Fite, as well as on all major cable and satellite systems.

