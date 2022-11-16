Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:TGL) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TGL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of December to MYR0.08. This takes the dividend yield to 4.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 28.0% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 28% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Teo Guan Lee Corporation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

