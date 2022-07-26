Tents, structures to be removed from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Tents line the sidewalk along East Hastings Street in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Monday. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Vancouver's fire department has ordered the immediate removal of tents and structures along East Hastings Street in the city's Downtown Eastside due to "numerous urgent safety concerns."

In a bulletin issued Monday afternoon, the City of Vancouver said the order, issued by fire chief Karen Fry, emphasizes the increased fire risk associated with the number of tents and structures currently set up along the road.

There have been several fires in the area in recent weeks, including one that destroyed a community church and another that reduced a Value Village store to rubble.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says he supports the decision to remove structures, but acknowledged the stress it puts on those living in the area.

"My top priority is the safety and security of all Vancouver residents, especially vulnerable neighbours," he said in a statement.

Justine Boulin/CBC

The city says plans were already underway to remove structures in the area, but Monday's order will expedite that process.

The city says it will work with non-profit organizations and other stakeholders to remove tents and structures in the "coming days."

The dismantling of structures comes as Vancouver, and much of the province, remains under a heat warning. Temperatures in Vancouver are expected to reach up to 33 C inland.

The bulletin says there will be extra support for people living outdoors, including storage for belongings, more public washrooms and increasing access to misting stations, handwashing and water fountains.