Tents, sheds become makeshift homes in EKy. as residents seek long-term housing after floods

Bill Estep
·11 min read

Angela Cornett loved living in the brick house her grandfather once owned, nestled against a steep hill near Troublesome Creek, but it was badly damaged by flooding in Eastern Kentucky last month.

Cornett, 53, said she pushed through chest-deep water inside the house in Perry County to escape out a bedroom window, grabbing onto tree branches and then climbing the hill in the dark with her boyfriend, John Jones.

The house isn’t fit to live in, and she hasn’t been able to find another place nearby to rent or buy, Cornett said.

Cornett, sitting among salvaged items and donated goods on the porch at the wrecked house, said she doesn’t want to leave the county but feels she doesn’t have a choice.

She plans to either go west to Laurel County, more than 60 miles away, to live near one of her sons, or move into a mobile home that Jones’ mother owns in adjoining Knott County, requiring the renters to move out, Cornett said.

“There’ll be a lot of people who have to move out of here,” she said.

A tear runs down Angela Cornett’s cheek as she stands by a tent outside her home that was damaged by flooding last month in Perry County, Kentucky. Cornett lived in the house with her boyfriend, John Jones. They crawled out a window and up a hill behind the house to escape the flood.
A tear runs down Angela Cornett’s cheek as she stands by a tent outside her home that was damaged by flooding last month in Perry County, Kentucky. Cornett lived in the house with her boyfriend, John Jones. They crawled out a window and up a hill behind the house to escape the flood.

The housing market was tight in the area even before the flood for a variety of reasons, including the long downturn in the coal industry that hurt the economy, creating little incentive for developers to build.

The market has gotten tighter after the flood destroyed or left hundreds of houses uninhabitable. That has left people searching for new homes, with some living in tents as they contemplate life after the flooding and wait to see what kind of housing relief might come from FEMA or the state.

Residents using tents, sheds for shelter

Kentucky Emergency Management said that as of Tuesday, the American Red Cross reported a total of 1,648 homes were destroyed or “majorly damaged” by flooding.

The Red Cross count showed Breathitt County with the most damage to homes — 100 were listed as destroyed and 498 with major damage — but Letcher, Knott and Perry counties also lost hundreds, and there was damage to homes in several other counties as well.

There were 325 displaced people staying at two state parks on Wednesday and another 55 across four shelters in Hazard, Hindman, Jackson and Whitesburg, according to Kentucky Emergency Management.

The agency said there were 225 people staying in travel trailers the state set up as emergency temporary housing, meaning the total number of people in some form of emergency, short-term shelter was just over 600.

Angela Cornett stands by a tent outside her home that was damaged by flooding last month in Perry County, Kentucky. Cornett lived in the house with her boyfriend, John Jones. They crawled out a window and up a hill behind the house to escape the flood.
Angela Cornett stands by a tent outside her home that was damaged by flooding last month in Perry County, Kentucky. Cornett lived in the house with her boyfriend, John Jones. They crawled out a window and up a hill behind the house to escape the flood.

The state had another 89 travel trailers ready to be occupied, and is looking for sites for others in anticipation of being able to buy more, Kentucky Emergency Management said Wednesday.

In applications to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky for assistance, residents reported even higher numbers of homes destroyed, 1,722 listed as total losses and 3,986 as partial losses, said Gerry Roll, the chief executive officer.

The foundation has received 8,012 applications that include a total of 22,599 people, Roll said.

Many people are staying with family members and friends, and still others are sleeping in tents at their damaged homes.

There are shelters available, but people have varied reasons for camping, including wanting to be close to home while continuing to try to clean and salvage items, or because their vehicles washed away and they wouldn’t have transportation from a shelter to their home.

Some just can’t face leaving their home. Others have pets they don’t want to take to a shelter, and several told the Herald-Leader they are camping in yards to ward off looters.

Relief agencies are still delivering food and water.

Jack and Sherry Alsept are among those staying in a tent in the yard at their home at Rowdy, in Perry County, which was badly damaged in the flood. They are still trying to clean and salvage items, and also are concerned about looting.

Alsept said someone stole a window air-conditioning unit from the house the first day of the flood.

They’ve cooked on a gas grill, used hanging camp showers to clean up and burned tiki torches to try to keep bugs at bay. Their clothes stay damp in the humidity, and Sherry Alsept got her hair caught in a fly strip in the tent one night.

“The heat is oppressive,” she said. “It’s been hard on all of us.”

Jack Alsept said they want to stay at the site of their old home, but it isn’t livable and it’s not yet clear what they will do. One potential is to set up a shed on the hill across the road, he said.

That shed washed away in the flood but is intact and lodged in debris on the bank of the creek downstream.

Wiley Messer said he has been staying in his truck or a tent set up under a tree behind the mobile home he rented in Perry County, which was destroyed in the flood.

He said he had looked for homes to rent or buy but hadn’t found anything. He may have to move to Michigan, where he has family, if he doesn’t find something.

Mold grows on the walls of Wiley Messer’s home in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The home was severely damaged by flood waters last month.
Mold grows on the walls of Wiley Messer’s home in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The home was severely damaged by flood waters last month.

Someone donated the tent and and air mattress, and Messer has been eating donated, boxed military meals, called Meals Ready to Eat.

Messer said he wanted to be near his old home in case FEMA or the landlord came by, and to guard against looting. He had a 30-30 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and a pistol with him, joking “You loot we shoot.”

“It sucks when you gotta use the bathroom,” he said of living outside. A neighbor whose house survived the flood has let him use the bathroom there.

Andrew Fugate, a former truck driver, slept in his car after the flood made his house in Perry County unfit to live in, then bought a storage shed measuring 8 feet by 20 feet and had it put on blocks in a gravel parking area outside his old house.

“Had to have a place to go,” said Fugate, who is 75.

He ran a cord from the damaged house so he would have electricity for lights and a window air conditioner, but hasn’t run water to the shed because he plans to move it to a spot on higher ground nearby before winter. He goes to his brother’s house to use the bathroom.

Wiley Messer, 31, points to his home in Perry County, Ky., that was damaged by flooding last month. Messer and his girlfriend, Emerald Hensley, 33, sometimes sleep in a tent in their yard and other times in his SUV.
Wiley Messer, 31, points to his home in Perry County, Ky., that was damaged by flooding last month. Messer and his girlfriend, Emerald Hensley, 33, sometimes sleep in a tent in their yard and other times in his SUV.

Housing shortage growing

Many people are still searching for places to live nearly a month out from the flood.

Shafter Haddix, who lives in Perry County and owns rental housing, said he had 50 calls in two days after the flood from people looking for new residences, and was still getting calls in recent days.

He owned a four-unit apartment building at Dwarf that was damaged so badly he doesn’t plan to repair it.

Haddix said he is working to get more rentals ready, but that will take time. He had paid to have a water meter installed at one unit before the flood, but the water company didn’t get to it in time and has been so swamped making repairs since, the unit still doesn’t have a meter.

Haddix said relatively flat sites in Eastern Kentucky left behind by surface mining could be used for housing, but that would require installing electric and sewer service.

“I don’t know where they’re gonna find places for people,” he said.

Andrew Fugate, 75, stands inside a storage unit he bought to live in after his house in Perry County, Ky., flooded last month. The storage unit is setup in the driveway at his old house, but he plans to move it to a spot nearby on higher ground.
Andrew Fugate, 75, stands inside a storage unit he bought to live in after his house in Perry County, Ky., flooded last month. The storage unit is setup in the driveway at his old house, but he plans to move it to a spot nearby on higher ground.

Michelle Jones, a real-estate agent with RE/MAX Legacy Group in Hazard, said Wednesday the agency had been getting calls nearly non-stop from people looking for homes, but the supply of places to rent or buy is limited.

The demand is such that some homes have been selling above the asking price, Jones said.

“There’s just not a lot to choose from,” Jones said.

Jones said some people whose homes were damaged last month want to get away from creeks out of concern over potential future high water.

“Nobody wants to be around water,” she said.

People throughout the region that flooded in July have said the waters, pushed by torrential rainfall, came up very quickly and inundated sites that had never flooded that badly within memory.

There have been 39 deaths linked to the flooding.

Aaron James Campbell, along with family members, had to be rescued from the roof of their mobile home by helicopter during flooding last month. He is staying with Jack and Sherry Alsept in Perry County, Ky., and helping them clean up.
Aaron James Campbell, along with family members, had to be rescued from the roof of their mobile home by helicopter during flooding last month. He is staying with Jack and Sherry Alsept in Perry County, Ky., and helping them clean up.

Waiting on funding

Hargis Epperson, who is coroner in Breathitt County and manages the Dream Homes mobile home dealership in Hazard, said the cost of mobile homes and site-built houses has gone up significantly in recent years.

The lowest-cost singlewide mobile home available on the lot recently was more than $50,000. Many people who lost homes in the flood don’t make enough money to qualify for a loan, Epperson said.

Others wiped out in the flood lived in older mobile homes they had inherited or paid off, and don’t have enough income to replace the home.

Most residents didn’t have flood insurance, either because of the cost or because their neighborhood hadn’t flooded previously so they didn’t see the need.

The median household income in Breathitt County from 2016 through 2020 was $29,538, compared to the U.S. level of $64,994, according to the U.S. Census.

Epperson said state leaders should consider measures such as waiving the 6% state sales tax on mobile homes for flood victims; helping people buy land for home sites outside flood zones; and subsidizing housing payments.

“You’ve gotta be creative in a time like this,” he said.

Some flood victims whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged have received the maximum FEMA payout of just under $38,000, but an agency spokeswoman said this week that the average grant has been almost $8,000.

Dried mud cakes the stovetop at Wiley Messer’s home in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The home was severely damaged by flood waters last month.
Dried mud cakes the stovetop at Wiley Messer’s home in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The home was severely damaged by flood waters last month.

For many people, that wouldn’t be enough to cover the cost of replacing or repairing a home, local officials said.

FEMA has said its grants are designed to address basic needs and help people get back on their feet, not fully compensate them for all losses, but Gov. Andy Beshear and others have said the agency needs to increase grants to disaster victims.

“FEMA has got to change,” said state Rep. Angie Hatton, a Democrat from Whitesburg.

Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble told the Herald-Leader that housing needs must be a priority as state leaders consider how to help the flood-damaged counties.

Noble said he is concerned that without public or private financial help for people who need homes, the county will lose residents.

FEMA said in a news release this week that it is working hard with the state to make sure people displaced by the flood have safe places to stay temporarily.

The agency approved direct temporary housing assistance in Breathitt Knott, Perry and Letcher counties, which can include providing travel trailers or leasing housing that is ready to occupy.

But because it takes time to put such assistance in place, it “is not an immediate solution for a survivor’s interim and longer-term housing needs,” the agency said.

In addition, some people won’t qualify.

“Therefore, it is important that partners at all levels — local, Commonwealth, other federal, nonprofit and private sector — work together to fill any gaps,” FEMA said in the release.

Jack Alsept, along with his wife, Sherry, are staying in tents at their flooded house in Perry County, Ky., as they work to clean and salvage what they can.
Jack Alsept, along with his wife, Sherry, are staying in tents at their flooded house in Perry County, Ky., as they work to clean and salvage what they can.

State lawmakers are in a special session this week to consider a package of aid to the flood-damaged counties, including money to fix schools, roads and bridges. It’s not clear whether the legislation will include money to help people get houses.

An early draft of the bill included $15 million for housing, but the current version does not designate any funding specifically for housing.

It would be a big mistake to not appropriate money immediately to help people given the number who need homes, Roll said.

“We need to help them now,” Roll said Thursday. “Even $50 million would be woefully inadequate.”

Beshear has mentioned that finding long-term housing solutions for people in Eastern Kentucky will be a complicated issue.

Also complicated is the solution in the interim, between now and when the General Assembly might appropriate more state money for those who have been displaced. Beshear said “a mix” of solutions is needed, referencing travel trailers, finding open apartments and even developing property.

“It may be that we come together and we rebuild some towns that coal companies built more than a year ago,” Beshear said in a news conference Thursday.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander, who described the affordable housing situation there as a “crisis” even before the flooding, said he hopes the flooding will help expedite plans to create more housing.

The region has an opportunity to emerge from the disaster in better shape on housing than before, he said.

In the interim, the county is looking at putting 40 more travel trailers at a park.

“We’re scrambling,” he said.

Mold grows on the walls of Wiley Messer’s home in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The home was severely damaged by flood waters last month.
Mold grows on the walls of Wiley Messer’s home in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The home was severely damaged by flood waters last month.

Staff writer Austin Horn contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • 2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. The 34-year-old German won the title at Flushing Meadows in 2016 to rise to No. 1 in the WTA rankings. She also won the Australian Open that year and added a Wimbledon championship in 2018. She hasn’t competed

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi