Tenth season for Pumpkinferno

MORRISBURG – The St. Lawrence Parks Commission’s popular Pumpkinferno event will return for its tenth season in late-September.

Beginning late-September Upper Canada Village will be your one-stop shop for all things fall as it celebrates the 10th annual Pumpkinferno.

More than 7,000 individually-carved pumpkins make up the displays on the one kilometre walk through the village, located just east of Morrisburg in South Dundas.

The St. Lawrence Parks Commission announced late last week that opening day for the popular event is September 24 and it will be open until October 31.

Between September 24 and October 17, the village will be open nightly from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will open at 6:30 p.m. starting October 18.

This season, the SLPC is offering three accessibility nights – October 5, 12, and 19.

In 2020, the village modified the Pumpkinferno programming to be as “touchless” as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Face masks are required for all indoor buildings, and hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout. Visitors must self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before attending.

Also similar to operations in 2020, tickets are for specific time slots to attend. Tickets are only available online and go on sale September 7 at the UCV website.

Tickets are $20 per person, children four and younger are free.

The SLPC is also starting a new Pumpkinferno event at Fort Henry in Kingston. That event will run nightly from October 1-31.

