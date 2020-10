Unifor has reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler Automotive (FCA), avoiding a possible strike.

The agreement happened late last night before midnight.

No details have been provided, but a statement on the union's website says Union President Jerry Dias will hold a press conference today at 10 a.m. in Toronto.

Unifor represents 9,000 Canadian autoworkers at FCA.

Last night's tentative agreement follows an earlier deal made with Ford last month.