Tentative contract deal reached with registered nurses in Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The government of Newfoundland and Labrador has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union that represents the province's registered nurses.

The agreement will be subject to a ratification vote by the union's 5,800 members.

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland and Labrador says it will present the agreement to its members in the coming weeks.

No details will be released until the deal is approved.

Health Minister Tom Osborne issued a statement Saturday saying the tentative agreement represents a significant step towards retention of nurses.

Osborne says the agreement provides a competitive compensation package.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press