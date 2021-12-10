Tent used by homeless person catches fire. Spectrum worker in area helps them escape.

A tent sheltering a homeless person caught on fire Friday, according to firefighters.

No one was injured in the blaze, but a person was inside the tent sleeping at the time of the fire, firefighters said. A Spectrum worker providing service in the area noticed the fire and alerted the sleeping subject inside the tent, helping the person escape without harm.

The homeless person then went into another occupied tent nearby, firefighters said. The Spectrum worker called 911 and firefighters contained the fire shortly after arrival.

The fire took place next to an uninhabited building owned by House of God church on Georgetown Street. The building suffered minor damage from smoke but never actually caught on fire.

Firefighters are unsure how the fire started . The tent was destroyed and the second tent the homeless person ran into suffered no damage.