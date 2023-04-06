Tensions at the top of Labour over Keir Starmer’s rightward shift

Deborah Mattinson, Keir Starmer’s director of strategy (Nigel Howard)

It seems tensions have been rising at the top of Labour this week over the party’s political direction. The issue centres on Keir Starmer’s director of strategy Deborah Mattinson, pictured.

Following Labour’s defeat in 2019, Mattinson wrote Beyond the Red Wall, a book about the voters Labour lost to the Tories.

Then she started running polls and focus groups of these voters. But there is a brewing row about whether, under Mattinson’s influence, Starmer is too obsessed with chasing the Red Wall while alienating other voters.

Some at the top of the party were uneasy this week after Starmer seemed to be shifting right on a number of issues. He told LBC that he thinks it’s “inevitable” Britain will house asylum seekers in military bases. He also U-turned on the issue of gender self-ID, which is particularly fraught in Labour.

The gags stop here, says Rob

Rob Delaney (PA)

Comedian Rob Delaney has disappointing news for fans of his comedy show Catastrophe, claiming he would rather starve than make another series. Delaney, who co-created the Channel 4 show with Sharon Horgan, says they had “scraped the barrel” after four series. “If we did another one, I think it might be bad, or worse, a cash grab… I would rather starve to death.” Catastrophe averted.

PM full of praise for Lawson

Rishi Sunak (PA)

Rishi Sunak has written a rare article for The Spectator praising Nigel Lawson, who died this week aged 91. Lauding the former chancellor’s “great political courage” and his part in defeating the miners’ strike, the PM also notes Lawson’s suppport in last summer’s Tory leadership campaign when “there was little benefit to him in getting involved,” calling it “typical of his lust for debate.”

Drugs and rock and roll, but no sex for Fatboy Slim

Fatboy Slim (Dave Benett)

Fatboy Slim says while he had a hedonistic lifestyle in his Nineties heyday, “I just did the drugs and rock’ n’ roll not the sex part — I was married for 18 years!” The DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook, says he has largely retired from studio production work “but every now and then, if it’s a mate I really love, I’ll do it.” His old school friend Sir Keir Starmer will know who to call if he records a charity single.

VIP set pop in for a pop-up

Minor royalty graced the cocktail-heavy launch of Siedres’ pop-up in Mayfair last night. Lady Amelia Windsor, Bee Beardsworth and models Kevin and Karlon Bonsu, known as the Flag Twins, were among the guests. The St Pancras Hotel hosted GQ’s Food and Drink awards with presenter George Lamb doling out awards to the likes of Sian Buchan, from Pine restaurant. Chef Ravneet Gill also attended.