Tensions over Taiwan, competition with China, economic anxiety dominate Biden call with Xi

WASHINGTON— Tensions over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and clashes over the economy dominated a call between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday.

The planned call between the leaders — their first in more than four months — comes as the U.S. seeks to regain a competitive edge over China and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi considers a visit to Taiwan.

The call lasted more than two hours, according to the White House, reflecting the long and thorny agenda.

The latest:

Catching up: Biden and Xi began their call at 8:33 a.m. ET, the White House said.

Last call: They last spoke on March 18 and could see each other in person in November at the Group of 20 Summit, the G-20, in Indonesia.

Top U.S. concerns: White House national security coordinator John Kirby said Wednesday that "tensions over Taiwan" would be a topic of discussion. Taiwan is a self-governed island that China considers part of its territory.

Biden mum: Biden declined to take questions about the call from reporters at an economic event on Thursday afternoon.

White House readout: The White House released a short statement on the call that said the leaders "discussed a range of issues" including climate change and health security.

What the Chinese said: The Chinese government was the first of the two nations to readout the call between the leaders, saying in a statement that Xi discouraged Biden from focusing on the rivalry between the nations.

Competition legislation: One area of disagreement appeared to be the computer chips bill that Congress was close to passing on Thursday. It seeks to reduce U.S. manufacturing reliance on China, particularly for semiconductors.

Differences over Taiwan: In its statement, China indicated that Taiwan was a significant topic of discussion during the call, with Xi reiterating the nation's firm opposition against Taiwan independence.

No change in policy: The White House suggested that Biden warned Xi against taking any action that would upend the status quo.

What they are saying

Xi spoke to Biden at the U.S. president's request, the Chinese readout said, describing it as a "candid communication and exchange on China-U.S. relations" and topics of mutual interest.

The legislation near completion in Congress aimed at increasing U.S. competition with China came up, according to the Chinese.

"Attempts at decoupling or severing supply chains in defiance of underlying laws would not help boost the U.S. economy. They would only make the world economy more vulnerable," China's statement said.

The harshest rhetoric was reserved for Taiwan, with the Chinese declaring that "public opinion cannot be defied" on the issue and stating, "Those who play with fire will perish by it."

"It is hoped that the U.S. will be clear-eyed about this. The U.S. should honor the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiqués both in word and in deed," the statement said. The U.S. has long tried to navigate a murky middle ground that aims to support Taiwan without provoking China.

The White House said Biden "underscored that the United States policy has not changed" on Taiwan and that the U.S. "strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Kirby said Wednesday that "China’s aggressive and coercive behavior in the Indo-Pacific, outside of Taiwan; tensions in the economic relationship; Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine" would likely be part of the discussion.

