Belgrade police clash with hooligans during Pride march

·3 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Riot police clashed Saturday with soccer hooligans in downtown Belgrade, where a pan-European Pride march was held despite threats from anti-gay groups and an official earlier ban on the march in the traditionally conservative Balkan state.

Tensions were high in the Serbian capital as ultranationalist fans hurled stun grenades, stones and flares at a police cordon, which repelled the attack with batons and riot shields. Hundreds of Pride march supporters, meanwhile, gathered a few kilometers (miles) away in the pouring rain, dancing and singing their march was held on shortened route.

"We need justice and freedom,” said Goran Miletic, one of the Pride event organizers.

Although several Pride marches have been held in Serbia in the past years, the Slavic nation that is formally seeking European Union membership appears to be sliding toward Russia and its conservative traditions.

Holding rainbow flags, hundreds of LGBTQ activists and their supporters marched through a central Belgrade area that was sealed off by police who put up metal fences and stood in cordons in full riot gear.

U.S. Ambassador Christopher Hill was among the participants. Hill told N1 regional television that “we are all brothers and sisters and God’s children.”

“It’s an important day for equality and an important day for this country as well,” he said.

As the column passed by a church in central Belgrade, bells constantly tolled, reflecting the Serbian Orthodox Church’s staunch opposition to the Pride events. Participants of the march then headed to a concert.

Earlier, Serbian activists said the main reason for the march is the fight for more rights for the beleaguered LGBTQ community in Serbia, including laws that would regulate the rights of same-sex partnerships, such as inheritance, property and other issues.

Serbian police this week banned the parade, citing the risk of clashes with the far-right activists. But organizers on Saturday said they received guarantees from Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian, that the event could go ahead.

Brnabic said she was proud that during "this entire week, with more then 130 (LGBTQ) events, there wasn’t a one single incident. And that really is the right image of Belgrade and Serbia.”

Brnabic said 5,200 police officers were deployed on Belgrade streets during the Pride march, 64 people were detained and 10 policemen sustained sight injuries.

A far-right party leader said Brnabic should have been arrested and charged with treason for allowing the march to be held.

The European Pride Organizers Association chose Serbia’s capital three years ago to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and strongly influenced by the Orthodox Church.

EU and other Western officials, as well as rights groups, had urged populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to allow the Pride march but Vucic had claimed that police can’t cope with possible riots by right-wing groups amid the energy crisis brought on by the war in Ukraine.

___

AP writer Jovana Gec contributed to this story.

Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Liz Truss 'could lift the ban on new grammar schools in months'

    Liz Truss could lift the ban on new grammar schools within months, senior Conservatives have told The Sunday Telegraph.

  • Queen updates: Queen's grandchildren stand vigil by coffin; King Charles III, Prince William visit last respects queue

    King Charles III Saturday made an unannounced visit to greet some of the thousands queuing to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Japan storm: Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches

    Hundreds of thousands of people are urged to evacuate their homes ahead of Typhoon Nanmadol.

  • 'Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare' -NATO official

    STORY: Admiral Bauer began the news conference by saying, "Without a doubt, a new era for global security has begun. It is crystal clear that this conflict is bigger than Ukraine. The entire international rules-based order is under attack."President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Friday of committing war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelenskiy's allegations.The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.Bauer, in his comments on Saturday, said that NATO would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

  • China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

    Moscow’s war on Ukraine has resuscitated plans for new regional transportation links between China, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan bypassing Russia

  • The late Chris Cornell’s wife Vicky says ‘there really are no rules’ to grieving’

    Vicky Cornell said her late husband, rocker Chris Cornell, did not appear to be depressed or suicidal before he died by suicide following a concert in May 2017. The beloved Soundgarden frontman was 52.

  • 3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades

    Are you looking for stocks you can hold for the next three decades? Here are three top picks! The post 3 TSX Stocks You Can Hold for the Next 3 Decades appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Putin is facing pressure from Russia's hawkish nationalists who want all-out war in Ukraine

    Russian ultra-nationalists are increasingly a thorn in Vladimir Putin's side and they've created an opening for critics of all stripes.

  • US school app accounts hacked to send explicit image

    The Seesaw app is used by millions of parents, students and teachers across America

  • Farm stress adds up

    THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The stresses on farmers are many. Possibility of drought. Supply chain snags. Animal diseases. Inflation. It could lead down a lonely, debilitating road for those in the farmland business. But there’s hope on the horizon. The Canadian Mental Health Association (Ontario) and Ontario Federation of Agriculture have teamed up to announce Agriculture Wellness Ontario, a trio of programs designed to ensure farmers are receiving mental health support when and where they need it. The

  • Louis Tomlinson: Will radio stations play my songs again? I have no idea

    The ex-One Direction star has a new album, but his solo career hasn't quite gone the way he planned.

  • Once home to a princess, Malta remembers the queen

    VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A dilapidated villa outside Malta’s capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her husband lived for a fondly recalled period before she became queen has become a focal point of the country's Malta’s remembrance of the late monarch and her ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Flowers and wreaths have crowded the door of Villa Guardamangia, where Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent months at a time between 1949 and 1951, since the death of the woman who w

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.