As tensions increase between Hamas and Israel, officials across Sacramento on high alert

Law enforcement officers across California are on high alert as war rages between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, though no credible threats have surfaced in the capital region.

The Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services each reported that Friday that there have been no credible threats in the four-county region. Sacramento police said they would be “enhancing” their presence to “proactively manage and respond to any unlawful activity,” in a social media post.

The increased attention comes as protests have broken out across the country. A protest is planned by the Sacramento Regional Coalition for Palestinian Rights at noon Saturday at 16th and J streets outside Memorial Auditorium.

Cal OES also said in a statement they are in touch with faith leaders and communities across the state to provide support, listen to concerns and offer emergency management resources.

“The situation remains dynamic and evolving. I continue to actively brief the governor on the current situation and state intelligence and law enforcement officials are working around the clock to safeguard the safety and security of all Californians,” Cal OES Director Nancy Ward said in a statement.

The agencies also asked residents to report any unlawful activity to authorities.

Emergency calls should always be placed to 911. Non-emergency situations should be reported to the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.