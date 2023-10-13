Tensions high during Windsor riverfront rally held in solidarity with Palestinian people

A man stands in front of a Palestinian flag during a rally in support of the Palestinian people held amid conflict between Hamas and Israel. Pictured on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Dax Melmer/CBC - image credit)

One person was handcuffed after a brief altercation between Palestinian and Israeli supporters at a rally in downtown Windsor Thursday night.

A small group broke away from the hundreds of people who had gathered and confronted at least two individuals carrying Israeli flags.

After a brief altercation, attendees at the rally snatched and stomped on an Israeli flag. One man who had been carrying an Israeli flag was handcuffed by Windsor police.

The incident was denounced by speakers leading the rally moments later.

"What happened was not okay. We are not to do this again," a woman said from within the crowd.

"We are to show the Palestinians how we truly are: Well behaved and civilized, because we are."

About 500 people attended a rally in support of the Palestinian people on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

At its largest point the crowd reached about 500 people, and marched to Windsor City Hall and back to the Canadian flag at the Windsor riverfront.

The event was organized by the University of Windsor Palestinian Solidarity Group, who declined to speak with CBC News.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in support of the Palestinian people on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Crowds chanted "free free Palestine," while signs read phrases like "resistance is not terrorism" and "Gaza under attack."

Other attendees carried a large Palestinian flag.

"We are one humanity, indivisible in our lives and our rights cannot be separated. Trudeau does not speak for the Canadian people," another speaker said from a microphone.

Hundreds of people gathered for a rally showing support for the Palestinian people on Thursday night. The rally started by Windsor's riverfront and marched to city hall.

Windsor police said in an update the crowd had cleared from the area around 9 p.m.

"We will maintain a visible presence in and around the demonstration area to keep everyone safe. We remind the community that intimidation, harassment, or hate-motivated behaviour will not be tolerated," police posted on social media.

Rasha Zaid, who spoke with CBC News earlier this week, said she planned to attend Thursday's rally in support of people in Gaza where she has extended family.

"The more the crowd, the stronger the message," Zaid said.

"A lot of people are unaware of what's happening in Palestine and in the conflicts going on.

"People have the right to live and they need the basic needs to live and survive ... Right now the Palestinians in Gaza, they have no electricity, no water, no food, no supplies, no nothing."

Aid groups including the United Nations World Food Program have told CBC News that food and other crucial supplies are dwindling after Israel imposed a total blockade.

Israeli officials have said the blockade will be in place until Hamas frees an estimated 150 Israeli hostages taken during an attack by militants over the weekend.

Windsor Jewish Federation condemns Hamas

Dan Brotman said he's disappointed he hasn't seen more support and allyship from the community, and urged local organizations to offer words of support.

He's the executive director of the Windsor Jewish Federation and Community Centre that held an event in solidarity with Israel on Tuesday.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.," Brotman said of Thursday's rally.

"Condoning Hamas' actions is abhorrent and there is no excuse for that."

"Expressing solidarity with the suffering of Palestinians during this time. There are Israelis and Palestinians suffering ... that's a different story."