Tensions between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid ‘began after she shared an image of daughter Khai’s face’

Tensions between Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid began when the former model mistakenly shared a picture of her granddaughter’s face on social media, reports suggest.

The Sun reports that Malik was cross at Yolanda - the mother of his ex-partner Gigi Hadid - for sharing a picture of his one-year-old daughter Khai.

Malik, 28, and Hadid, 26, are attempting to keep their child’s identity out of the spotlight and have only shared images that partially reveal what she looks like.

Reports suggest Yolanda, 57, shared a picture on her social media where you could see Khai’s face in a mirror. She then deleted the image.

An insider told The Sun: “Back in January, Yolanda accidentally posted a photo of Khai where you could see her face and Zayn went crazy - he’s so protective of his daughter’s privacy, he was so mad.

“Yolanda deleted it immediately but things were tense.

“Yolanda doesn’t see what the issue is, but Zayn - and Gigi - are very against their child being photographed and it’s been a huge cause of tension between them.”

From left: Bella, Yolanda and Gigi Hadid (AFP/Getty Images)

It comes after Malik was charged with harassing the model and her mother after an alleged altercation at his Pennsylvania home.

US showbiz website TMZ claimed Yolanda was “strongly considering” filing a complaint with police after the incident last week.

Malik has now been charged with four counts of harassment. He pleaded guilty to one and no contest to three.

Court documents seen by TMZ say Malik pushed Yolanda into a dresser and also called her a “f****** Dutch sl**”.

Malik has strongly denied any physical contact.

In a statement to TMZ he said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Hadid was reportedly in Paris during the incident but court documents say he phoned her and said: “Strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house.”

He also tried to fight a security guard his home, shouting at him to “get to f*** out of my house”.

Malik will face 90 days probation for each charge and must complete an anger management class and domestic violence program.

He has also been banned from speaking to Yolanda or the security guard for the duration of his 360 days’ probation.

Malik has addressed the incident in a social media post where he asked for privacy.

He said: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Seemingly hinting that he and Hadid had split, Malik added he wants to “co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves”.

He said: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

A representative for US catwalk star Hadid, who has been dating Bradford-born Malik on-and-off since 2015, also asked for privacy.

In a statement to E! News, the representative said: “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Yolanda, a Dutch-American television personality and former model best known as a star of US reality TV show The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, has not publicly addressed the incident.

Yolanda is also mother to the models Bella, 25, and Anwar, 22, who is the boyfriend of pop star Dua Lipa.

She was married to the property developer Mohamed Hadid, 72.

