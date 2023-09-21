Trudeau seeks India's help on probe of B.C. killing, India says Canada gave no info

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for India's help to investigate the killing of a Sikh independence activist on Canadian soil, while New Delhi says Canada has provided no information on the case.

Trudeau told Parliament on Monday there were "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years and was gunned down in June outside the B.C. temple he led.

At the United Nations today, Trudeau said during a news conference he wants India to take the matter seriously and work with Canada to ensure accountability and justice.

Trudeau stressed that Canada would not waver on the importance of the rule of law, protecting Canadians and standing up for its values.

At a briefing today, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said no specific information had been shared by Canada on the Nijjar case.

Bagchi said India has told Canada it is willing to look at any information it provides to authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press