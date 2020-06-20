In tension-filled Tulsa, Trump tempting fate in more ways than one

TULSA, Okla. — In the city that bore witness to the Black Wall Street massacre of 1921, the twin epicentres of America's seismic shift on justice, race and social disparity found themselves in close proximity Saturday as President Donald Trump prepared to re-engage the engines of his bid for a second term.

Supporters, undaunted by either the prospect of contracting COVID-19 or the possibility of clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters, poured into Tulsa's fortified downtown core to see the man himself back in his element: blasting back with both barrels at his legions of political enemies and detractors.

Many Trump devotees had already been camped out on the street, some of them in line for nearly a week, for a chance to witness the president's first "Keep America Great" rally in nearly four months.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I just want him to know that we all still support him, even with all this craziness going around," said Jonathan Johnson, 30, who made the 90-minute drive from Oklahoma City for the chance to see Trump in person.

"People need to open their eyes. He's not as bad as people make him out to be, and they've just got to give him a chance. He's gonna get four more years and we're excited about it — Trump 2020, baby."

But just an hour before the president's scheduled appearance — an event he claimed attracted a million ticket requests — the 19,000-seat BOK Center appeared a little over half-full. The campaign reportedly abandoned plans for Trump to speak to the overflow crowd outside, which was virtually deserted by the supper hour.

Like many other rallygoers milling about the BOK Center, Johnson was unmasked and unconcerned about the prospect of catching COVID-19. So too was Gary Stanislawski, an Oklahoma state senator and devout Republican supporter of the president.

Story continues

"We accomplished what I think the goal was, and that was to flatten the curve," Stanislawski said.

"I still want to be smart, protect myself, watch for others — if there's people who suddenly start coughing around me or something, we brought our masks, we're ready to go. But no, I'm not concerned."

It was clear, however, that the prospect for infection was real: the Trump campaign confirmed Saturday that six members of its advance team in Tulsa had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. None of them, nor anyone who had contact with them, would attend the rally, a spokesman said in a statement.

The threat of infection didn't seem to bother Johnson.

"I don't think it's as dangerous as what they make it out to be," he said. "Not going to get one of those swabs, that's for sure, I'll tell you that much — heck, no."

Inside, amid the familiar throb of a classic-rock soundtrack, fans filed into the arena several hours early, waving signs, dancing and erupting ecstatically every time they recognized a face: Eric Trump, for instance, or Mike Lindell, an entrepreneurial devotee of the president known to most Americans as "the MyPillow guy."

Protesters, meanwhile — their momentum unabated after nearly a month since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis — were gathering in locales throughout the city, a place infamous for historic racial tensions, to press for an end to the systemic, institutional repression of people of colour.

A group of about five counter-protesters took up positions right inside the lion's den: a street party outside one of the entrances to the venue, where vendors hawked the usual assortment of pro-Trump memorabilia, including flags, T-shirts, "Make America Great Again" hats and even face masks and shields.

The interlopers silently brandished placards and Black Lives Matter messages as the Trump crowd milled about, largely uninterested. Nearby, a crowd gathered around two men at an Infowars kiosk as they took turns on the mic, insulting Democrats and mocking mask-wearing liberals.

"This is important," said one of the protesters — a man wearing a Black Lives Matter flag as a cape who identified himself only as Ryan — when asked why the group chose such a provocative spot to set up camp.

"It's no coincidence that Donald Trump chose the city of the Tulsa massacre to come and do this, on the weekend of Juneteenth, and we wanted to send a message."

At one of the entrances, a woman wearing a shirt with the slogan "I Can't Breathe" — George Floyd's dying words when he was killed while being arrested on a Minneapolis street last month — was arrested by Tulsa police after sitting down in an area inside the security perimeter deemed to be private property.

Soldiers and police officers stood guard at every corner, and a two-metre steel barrier, the same used to ring the White House at the height of the protests earlier this month, circled a wide area around the arena. Many downtown streets were closed to vehicles — all the more room for Trump-friendly visitors and merchants to mingle.

"Shame on you," one woman bellowed from her car window at the scene on the sidewalk.

The president's rally was originally scheduled to take place Friday, which happened to be Juneteenth, the day Black Americans gather to mark the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were told that slavery had been abolished — two and a half years after the fact.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal that he changed his mind on the advice of one of his Secret Service agents — then promptly took credit for giving the occasion some badly needed publicity.

"I did something good; I made Juneteenth very famous," Trump told the newspaper. "It's actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2020.

— Follow James McCarten on Twitter @CdnPressStyle

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version said Tulsa was in northwest Oklahoma.