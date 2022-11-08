A tense nation casts a vote for smooth midterm election despite some glitches

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – It wasn't only control of Congress hanging in the balance Tuesday as millions of Americans cast their ballots. Also up for grabs: Whether a polarized nation, increasingly on edge over the threat of political violence, could pull off a smooth election.

On that question, voting rights experts reported, early results appeared to be positive.

Despite glitches at some polling locations in Arizona, a subtropical storm bearing down on Florida and a scrap over federal election observers in Missouri, voting rights advocates said the problems some voters encountered as they made their choices in Tuesday's pivotal midterm election appeared to be isolated and routine.

"What we are seeing are things that we usually see on Election Day," Susannah Goodman, director of election security for Common Cause, told reporters midday, after the morning rush of pre-commute voters. "There are glitches in the system, but election administrators have learned from the past and they have resiliency built in."

Democrats and Republicans are vying for control of Congress, the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda and more than half of the nation's governorships.

Among the most substantial problems to emerge: A problem with ballot tabulators in Maricopa County, Arizona. Officials there said the issue affected 20% of voting centers. Some voters who confronted the problem were encouraged to place their ballots in secure drop boxes for counting after the polls close, the Arizona Republic reported.

The relative calm on Tuesday was at odds with the run-up to the election, the first since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. Bogus claims of election fraud amplified on social media prompted self-appointed election monitors to stake out ballot drop boxes. A federal judge in Arizona on Nov. 1 barred the group from taking photos within 75 feet of a ballot box after the League of Women Voters sued, claiming voter intimidation.

In remarks last week, Biden warned that election deniers were putting the nation "on a path to chaos" and echoed a longstanding concern that the "fate of the nation" was on the ballot. His address came just days after an attacker violently assaulted the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, inside the family's San Francisco home.

A voter runs through the snow to cast a ballot inside Reno High School on November 8, 2022 in Reno, Nevada.

Despite the tension, many voters described orderly experiences at the polls. At a Los Angeles senior center, the only obstacle voters faced was rain puddles.

"I made a mistake on my mail-in ballot that I was going to drop off this morning and I had a little bit of a panic attack about what to do,"’ said Sara Lee, 41, who showed up to vote with her 2-year-old son. "So I came in here and it was like, they just took my old ballot and I redid a new one. Super simple. Super quick."

Lee said she usually votes by mail. But, she said, voting in person "was so easy, and kind of a more fun experience."

Clark Hanley, 64, had no complaints after casting his ballot at the same site.

"There was no interference and the machines seemed to work," he said.

Charles Robinson, a retired security guard, showed up to a polling site in Las Vegas – voting for the first time in a midterm election. Robinson said he was relieved to see no interference at the Doolittle Community Center in north Las Vegas, a historically Black neighborhood – no armed poll watchers, no protesters, no police presence.

In Georgia, following months of controversy and litigation over a law signed last year by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp that barred distributing food and water to voters, the groups engaged in that effort appeared to be adapting. One non-profit group, Georgia STAND-UP, simply moved the effort across the street – away from the voting.

In the parking lot of an Atlanta auto parts store, the group handed out bags that included water, potato chips, a candy bar, a rain poncho, handwarmers and voting information. There was a DJ, hot dogs and folding chairs for voters who struggled to wait in line.

"We can't give it to them so they come get it," said Chandra Gallashaw with the group. "Isn't that a great idea?"

But the election on Tuesday, like those before it, wasn't entirely free of problems.

Voters sign in to cast their ballots at the Ohio Union at The Ohio State University on November 8, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Voting got off to a glitchy start in Maricopa County on Tuesday morning because of widespread issues with the machines that tally ballots. County officials reported problems with ballot tabulators at 20% of voting centers.

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, is Arizona's most populous county – and one of the largest in the nation – and while it has tended to vote for Republican candidates in recent years, Biden carried it in 2020. The vote there will likely be pivotal to deciding the Senate race between Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters.

At a Baptist church in central Phoenix, Carol Harder told the Arizona Republic that one of the tabulators wouldn't count her ballot. Election officials tried some 20 times before issuing her another ballot, which also couldn't be counted, she said. She was told to go to another location. At that location, she said, she was told the system showed her vote had already been counted. She returned to the church and cast a provisional ballot.

"Now I have to trust that part of the system," Harder said. "I totally have no faith in this."

Former President Donald Trump flagged the glitches on the social media site Truth Social on Tuesday afternoon, arguing that "the people will not stand for it!!!"

In Detroit, election officials reported a problem in some precincts with a system used to check in voters. That system, according to the Detroit News, was flagging some voters who came to cast in-person ballots as having already voted absentee. Election officials in the affected precincts appeared to have found a workaround for the problem.

A voter moves to cast their vote after filling out their ballot at a polling site inside The Shed arts center, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) ORG XMIT: NYJM125

And then there were issues that voting rights groups described as "weird."

A priest in Toledo was unexpectedly checking the identification of voters, said Catherine Turcer, executive director of Common Cause of Ohio. In Summit County, home to Akron, a man was seen observing polling places before being asked to move along.

Katya Ehresman, an organizer for Common Cause of Texas, said there were a handful of incidents of alleged voter intimidation within 100 feet of polling locations, but the problem wasn't widespread. She said there was "overwhelming enthusiasm" for voting statewide.

"I'm really excited about the turnout we are seeing," Ehresman said.

Contributing: Josh Peter, Daniel Wolken, Trevor Hughes, Bart Jansen, Donovan Slack, Madeleine Parrish, Taylor Seely, Anne Ryman, Kevin McCoy.

