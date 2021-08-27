Tense exchanges, pleas for decorum: Texas House takes up GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas — Picking up a debate that had been short-circuited for 88 days by a series of Democratic walkouts, the Texas House took up the GOP voting and elections bill Thursday morning amid several testy exchanges that flared despite pleas for decorum.

Republicans argued that Senate Bill 1 would reduce the likelihood of voter fraud, ensure that only legal ballots are counted and require all counties to conduct elections under similar rules.

Democrats blasted SB 1 as an unnecessary intrusion that would impose barriers to voting, particularly for Black and Hispanic Texans, under the guise of combating rare instances of voter fraud.

After more than 12 hours of debate and wading through 63 proposed amendments, the House voted 79-37 to give initial approval to the bill shortly before 11:20 p.m., with a final vote scheduled for Friday.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, began Thursday's proceedings by announcing that rules on decorum were to be strictly enforced, with no personal attacks allowed.

"While you may have strong disagreements on the legislation and policy that will be debated today, our rules require we conduct ourselves in a civil manner and treat our colleagues with respect," Phelan said, also warning observers that the overhead gallery would be cleared if there were outbursts or demonstrations.

Rep. Andrew Murr, a Republican, speaks in favor of the GOP voting and elections bill as the Texas House debates at the Capitol on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Early in the debate, Phelan reminded Rep. Matt Shaheen, a Republican, to keep his remarks to the contents of SB 1 after Shaheen bristled at Democratic claims of racial bias.

"The chair would appreciate members not using the word racism this afternoon," Phelan announced, eliciting several gasps from the House floor.

Republican Rep. Andrew Murr, the House sponsor of SB 1, defended the measure as the next step in efforts to update election laws that were begun decades ago.

"This is serious and thoughtful legislation," he said.

But Rep. Rafael Anchía, a Democrat, called the focus on voter fraud a pretext to enact restrictions that would have a disproportionate impact on nonwhite voters.

"In fact, we know that the likelihood of fraud in a Texas election is a rounding error of a rounding error — maybe even of another rounding error," Anchía said. "It is so infinitesimally small so as to be a lower percentage than even being struck by lightning."

Anchía pointed to 10 federal court decisions that found intentional discrimination behind voting laws enacted in previous sessions of the legislature.

Phelan spoke up again to caution Rep. Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat, who asked Anchía: "The intentional discrimination against people of a certain race, is that racism?"

"We can talk about racial impacts of this legislation without accusing members of this body of being racists," Phelan said. When several Republicans clapped, Phelan added, "Members, outbursts are inappropriate."

Quorum breaks

Thursday's debate was set up in the closing hours of the regular session when most Democrats walked off the floor, depriving the House of a quorum to kill a similar voting bill on May 30.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who had made the voting bill a priority for passage, called lawmakers back to Austin for a special session to begin in early July, only to see most Democrats break quorum again, flying to Washington to press Congress to enact legislation to protect voting rights.

Rep. Andrew Murr, a Republican, watches as Rep. Harold Dutton, a Democrat, debates against the GOP voting and elections bill as the Texas House debates at the Capitol on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

With the House unable to act without a quorum, the 30-day session ended with no legislation approved, prompting Abbott to immediately call a second special session earlier this month.

Democrats continued to stay away, but enough trickled back to Austin last week to make quorum, launching the House on a hurried blitz to pass SB 1 and other conservative priorities set by Abbott, including limits on transgender students in school sports, higher spending for border security, restrictions on the way race can be taught in schools and limits on drug-induced abortions.

Amendments rejected

House Republicans, wielding a solid majority, voted down a series of Democratic amendments, including efforts to allow online and election-day voter registration and require voting law changes to be studied every two years to gauge their impact on racial and ethnic groups.

Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, proposed an amendment to initiate a "forensic audit" of the 2020 general election by a third party — similar to a Republican-directed effort in Arizona — to investigate "anomalies or discrepancies in voter data, ballot data or tabulation."

The amendment, challenged by Democrats as not germane to SB 1, was withdrawn.

Provisions of the bill

Among its provisions, SB 1 would:

• Ban drive-thru voting or casting a ballot from inside a vehicle unless participating in curbside voting due to sickness or a disability.

• Ban 24-hour and overnight voting by requiring polls to be open a minimum of nine hours from between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The bill also would keep polls open one additional hour during early voting.

• Protect partisan poll watchers' ability to observe election activity inside polling places and vote-counting centers, including making it a crime, with a jail term of up to one year, to deny access to a poll watcher. "A watcher may not be denied free movement where election activity is occurring," the bill said.

Language requiring poll watchers to be warned at least once before being removed for breaking the law was removed Thursday.

• Boost ID requirements on mail-in ballots by requiring votes to include a driver's license number or last four digits of a Social Security number on a vote-by-mail application and the envelope containing their ballot.

• Voters who make a mistake that invalidates a mail-in ballot — such as forgetting to sign the envelope or submitting a signature that does not match what's on file — must be given a chance to correct the problem if there's enough time before election day.

If time is short, those voters may be notified, by phone or email, that they can cancel their vote-by-mail application and vote in person.

• Those who help a voter cast a ballot due to language or physical needs would have to fill out a document listing their name, address and relationship to the voter. Those assistants also would have to sign an oath, under penalty of perjury, stating that the voter is eligible for help due to a physical disability or is unable to read the ballot language.

Abbott praised the House for taking action on SB 1, saying it would "make it easier to vote and harder to cheat."

"I look forward to signing this bill into law," Abbott said on Twitter.

Approved by the Senate on Aug. 12, SB 1 must receive House approval on two separate days before it returns to the upper chamber, where senators can approve House changes and send the measure to Abbott or call for a conference committee to negotiate changes that would have to be approved by both chambers.

