Tens of thousands of racing pigeons feared dead in Europe after storms

On a wing and a prayer. Racing pigeons similar to these got lost after thunderstorms. - Paul Grover

Tens of thousands of elite racing pigeons are missing and feared dead after getting lost because of thunderstorms in France.

The loss of 20,000 of the homing birds has left pigeon fanciers in Belgium, a hotbed for the sport, distraught.

The tragedy has cost breeders, who fear the birds are lost forever, up to three years' work and preparation for major races around Europe.

“It's an emotional drama, a financial drama, it's just very sad,” Pascal Bodengien, the chairman of the Belgian Pigeon Federation, told the VRT broadcaster.

26,000 racing pigeons were released as part of an international competition in Narbonne, in the South of France, on Friday.

After storms hit the region only 6,000 birds have so far made it back to their home lofts.

“Many Belgian pigeon fanciers are now waiting at home, worried about the fate of their pigeons," Mr Bodengien, who wondered why the race took place when storms were expected, said.

“Thunderstorms are just very bad for the pigeons," said MrBodengien. "We take shelter ourselves when we are in a thunderstorm and that is also the case with pigeons. They are knocked down, get lost and have completely lost their way."

Some birds may be in Germany, he added, and some may find their way home over the coming weeks.

'Most of the pigeons will be lost forever'

“But most of the pigeons will be lost forever,” he added.

Pigeon racing is serious business in Belgium, where breeders have produced the world’s two most expensive racers New Kim and Armando in a country seen as the Champions League for the sport.

New Kim, who was compared to a Picasso painting, sold to Chinese buyers for an astonishing £1.3 million, smashing the previous record of more than £1 million set by Armando, who was dubbed the “Lewis Hamilton” of pigeons.

Rudy Oliviers, from Kumtich near Louvain, lost 41 of his 62 pigeons in the deadly race.

"It takes years. It takes two to three years to get the pigeons to the start in Narbonne and then something like this happens,” he said.

Only 15 of Ulrich Lemmens from Balen’s 57 pigeons came home. “That is very exceptional and very painful. In my 13-year career it is the first time that I have experienced something like this,” he said.