Tens of thousands of Britons sign up to host a Ukrainian refugee within hours

(AP)

More than 43,000 people have signed up to the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme within the first hours of it launching.

Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove hailed the UK for “supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours”.

There is no limit to how many Ukrainians can enter under the visa sponsorship scheme and each household hosting a refugee is to be offered £350 a month tax-free.

People who take part in the scheme are not required to provide food and living expenses but can offer this if they wish.

Those who are interested can register online if they can offer a rent-free space in their home or a separate residence for at least six months. People taking part in the scheme will be vetted, and local authorities will check the accommodation being offered is suitable.

The public can individually sponsor a Ukrainian national’s visa from Friday. It will initially be for people who know a named individual from Ukraine before being widened to include refugees with no family or ties to the UK.

Mr Gove said he hoped the scheme would expand “rapidly”, following criticism over the government’s response to the refugee crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More than 2.8 million people have now fled Ukraine since February 24, according to the United Nations.

Ukrainian refugees taking part in the scheme will be able to access NHS and other public services, while children can attend local schools.

Local councils will receive £10,500 extra funding per refugee for support services.

Mr Gove said that the British public were “in awe of the bravery of the people of Ukraine”.

He said: “The victims of savage, indiscriminate, unprovoked aggression, their courage under fire and their determination to resist inspires our total admiration.

“The United Kingdom stands with Ukrainian people.”

Shadow housing and communities secretary Lisa Nandy expressed concern over “the lack of urgency”, and that the visa application process could be made easier.

She said: “We could keep essential checks but drop the excessive bureaucracy.”